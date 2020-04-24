Cam Neely gave an update on the NHL’s contingency plans for resuming the season

Like the rest of the sports world, the National Hockey League is trying to figure out how to possibly resume the 2019-2020 season following the ongoing pause due to COVID-19.

The difficult part for league officials continues to be the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and the worldwide effort to contain it. With no wider timetable on a return to some semblance of normalcy, it’s tough for the NHL — like other leagues — to provide exact details.

Bruins president Cam Neely addressed some of these questions in a recent virtual town hall with season ticket holders and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Bob Beers.

“Everything is on the table now, based on the conversations I’ve had with the league,” Neely explained. “I can tell you this, both the players and ownership want to do everything possible to try to get this season completed. If that means playing into the summer, we are all willing to do that.”

A Miami Herald report from Panthers president Matt Caldwell on Wednesday said that the league is exploring a possible July return in which only a handful of neutral site arenas would be used (and would include no fans in attendance).

Neely indicated Boston’s enthusiasm at the prospect of still playing the remainder of the season. The Bruins were leading the league as the only team to reach 100 points before the pandemic forced the season to be put on hold.

“But everything is on the table with trying to get this season completed, which is exciting for us,” Neely noted. “I know our players are excited about it, based on where we [stood in the standings] when the pause took place [March 12] and the potential that our group has.”

Should the season return, three weeks would be required for players to prepare, with three additional weeks afterward to play out the remainder of the regular season, Neely said. Given that timetable, it’s possible that a Stanley Cup champion for the season wouldn’t be known until September.

As for possibly shortening the playoffs to get through the paused season with an eye on the 2020-2021 year, Neely said he hasn’t heard that being discussed.

“Any calls that I’ve been on with the league, they have not mentioned shortening the playoff rounds at all.”