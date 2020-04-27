What Zdeno Chara said about the possibility of retiring after this season

The oldest athlete in Boston sports plans to play for a while longer.

Appearing on Canada’s “Sportsnet: After Hours” on Sunday night, Zdeno Chara said he has no intention of retiring at the end of this season. The 43-year-old also said he believes the NHL will return this season after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m still in the present, and I still believe that we’re going to play some sort of hockey this season,” the 43-year-old said. “But that’s where I’m at. I’m not getting too ahead of myself. Obviously, I still love the game. I still love going out there and [competing], and if everything is right, I still want to play.”

Chara, who signed a one-year extension last March, helped the league-leading Bruins to a 100-point season (44-14-12) before the NHL put its season on pause March 12.