What Zdeno Chara said about the possibility of retiring after this season
The oldest athlete in Boston sports believes the NHL will resume.
The oldest athlete in Boston sports plans to play for a while longer.
Appearing on Canada’s “Sportsnet: After Hours” on Sunday night, Zdeno Chara said he has no intention of retiring at the end of this season. The 43-year-old also said he believes the NHL will return this season after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m still in the present, and I still believe that we’re going to play some sort of hockey this season,” the 43-year-old said. “But that’s where I’m at. I’m not getting too ahead of myself. Obviously, I still love the game. I still love going out there and [competing], and if everything is right, I still want to play.”
Chara, who signed a one-year extension last March, helped the league-leading Bruins to a 100-point season (44-14-12) before the NHL put its season on pause March 12.
