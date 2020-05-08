The NHL officially postponed the Bruins’ season-opener in Prague

The Bruins were set to open the 2020-21 season at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, against the Predators.

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
The Bruins were set to open the 2020-21 season in the Czech Republic, David Pastrnak's home country. –The Associated Press
By
May 8, 2020

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Friday the postponement of international events scheduled for 2020, including part of Bruins training camp and the team’s season opener against Nashville, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruins were set to open the 2020-21 season at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, against the Predators. Both teams were also set to finish training camp overseas and play exhibition games against European teams, with the Bruins meant to play Adler Mannheim in Mannheim, Germany.

“I was very excited to learn that the Boston Bruins would be heading back to my home country to play in the 2020 NHL Global Series in Prague,” said David Pastrnak when the international schedule was announced in 2019. “I remember driving to O2 Arena as a kid to see the Bruins play the Coyotes back in 2010 for the NHL Premiere games. The passionate fans and atmosphere were something I’ll never forget.”

The Predators would have played SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland, before meeting the Bruins in Prague. Colorado and Columbus were also set to compete internationally next season, with a November series scheduled in Helsinki, Finland.

Instead, the events will take place in 2021-22.

The Bruins opened the 2010-11 season in Prague and played exhibition games against Calgary in China before last season.

TOPICS: Bruins Coronavirus

