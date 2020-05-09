Inside the NHL Network’s documentary on Bobby Orr and the 1970 Bruins

'It’s not this mythic thing. It’s true,' producer Brian Murphy says of the inspiration for 'The 1970 Bruins: Big, Bad & Bobby.'

General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins. –The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 9, 2020

If you were around 50 years ago and of proper age to recognize that you were witnessing something special, surely you didn’t need to be told when the impossibly charismatic Big Bad Bruins were playing their next game on television.

You planned for it, making sure the rabbit ears on the new color Magnavox were adjusted just so and the Channel 38 reception came in as crisply as possible. Sometimes a well-placed wrap of tinfoil dished out a welcome assist.

That way, you’d have the beautiful visual of Bobby Orr weaving his magic in perfect synchronization with the words of play-by-play voice Don Earle (and later Fred Cusick, who returned to the television role for the 1971-72 champs) on the must-see broadcasts.

Advertisement

The Bruins were must-see then; their Sunday games typically drew a 25 share in the Boston market, meaning 25 percent of the televisions in use at the time were tuned to the game.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM
--
NFL
Video: President Trump applauded the NFL's decision to proceed as normal May 8, 2020 | 1:12 PM
Frank Caliendo as Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Video: Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated Bill Belichick May 8, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Bruins
The NHL officially postponed the Bruins' season-opener in Prague May 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians says Tom Brady was 'adamant' about the Buccaneers adding Rob Gronkowski May 8, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Michigan linebacker Josh Uche plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
The Patriots have signed four draft picks May 8, 2020 | 8:00 AM
NFL
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft May 8, 2020 | 7:50 AM
MLB
Baseball thinking ahead to silent stadiums May 8, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
More normality from NFL. Will it happen on time? May 8, 2020 | 7:32 AM
The Patriots visit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.
Patriots
10 thoughts on the Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 7:30 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's move to Tampa Bay posed late challenges for networks May 8, 2020 | 7:27 AM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots' QBs May 7, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Patrick Mahomes
NFL
Texans at Chiefs to open NFL season on Sept. 10 May 7, 2020 | 7:56 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots announce their 2020 schedule May 7, 2020 | 7:33 PM
--
Golf
Details for the golf match between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning May 7, 2020 | 7:05 PM
A sign at Murphy's Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill directs players to check in through the back window on the first day that golf could be played in Massachusetts.
Golf
How courses in Massachusetts are managing the return of golf May 7, 2020 | 4:28 PM
--
Coronavirus
Video: Julian Edelman's message to workers at MGH May 7, 2020 | 3:46 PM
NFL
Police: Ravens safety Earl Thomas threatened by wife with gun in Texas May 7, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Brandon Copeland
Patriots
What linebacker Brandon Copeland had to say about joining the Patriots May 7, 2020 | 3:34 PM