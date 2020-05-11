What an optimistic Tuukka Rask said about resuming the NHL season

The Bruins goalkeeper found a silver lining in an uncertain future.

Tuukka Rask.
Tuukka Rask. –Mark Humphrey/Associated press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 11, 2020

Tuukka Rask admitted that he hasn’t been spending too much of his newfound free time fantasizing about when hockey will return from its pandemic-induced hiatus. But the Bruins goaltender, who is keeping busy at home with his three children, found a silver lining in the possibility of playing the rest of the season without fans.

Related Links

“There would be no extra hassle,” Rask said on a conference call with media Monday. “It would just be your teammates, because whenever you win something like that there’s the video crews, the fans, the media, and everybody gets ripped in a different direction, and you can’t really be together as a group.

Advertisement

So I guess in this situation, you would just be with your teammates and you would be able to celebrate even more. So, different with no fans, obviously, but I guess I try to be a glass half-full type of guy, so I say it would be pretty cool.”

The Bruins led the league with 100 points when the NHL season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. The league hasn’t announced a plan for return, but is reportedly exploring a 24-team playoff format.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the NFC South “is turning into Quarterback South.” Tom Brady's arrival has raised the stakes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
Patriots
Don’t worry, we’ll still be seeing an awful lot of Tom Brady this season May 12, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Patriots
Anquan Boldin said it was 'significant' Tom Brady signed Players Coalition letter about Ahmaud Arbery May 12, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
7 ways for the Patriots to create more cap space May 12, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate the team's National League championship in 2016.
Commentary
Now's a good time to update your sports bucket list May 12, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady addressed rumors about his relationship with Josh McDaniels May 12, 2020 | 8:11 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start May 12, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Jabin Botsford
NFL
Increased testing could lead to NFL season, Dr. Anthony Fauci says May 12, 2020 | 7:25 AM
FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE, DON NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY ** FILE ** Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006 He was 89. (AP Photo/File) 23red
Sports Q
What is the best trade in the history of Boston sports? May 11, 2020 | 12:44 PM
David Ortiz
David Ortiz is hosting a free virtual workout class May 11, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Richard Seymour has earned praise from many people in the Patriots organization.
Patriots
Richard Seymour is the newest inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame May 11, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Patriots
Why Robert Kraft is auctioning off his Super Bowl LI ring May 11, 2020 | 10:43 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Sports
Former Patriots linebacker said Rob Gronkowski was 'talking about' a comeback in 2019 May 11, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Hockey
AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs due to coronavirus May 11, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Baseball
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher, Quincy resident Mary Pratt dies at 101 May 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Sports
How UFC's return could provide a blueprint for other pro leagues May 11, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA
Shaquille O'Neal says NBA should 'scrap' rest of season May 10, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Soccer star Alex Morgan announced the birth of her baby via Instagram on May 7, 2020.
Alex Morgan
Soccer star Alex Morgan gives birth to girl 3 days before Mother's Day May 10, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Bobby Orr Leap Ray Lussier
BOSTON BRUINS
Read and see how Bobby Orr's iconic goal was covered, 50 years ago today May 10, 2020 | 12:00 PM
UFC 249
President Trump congratulates UFC for restarting sports May 9, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
MLB
MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to propose starting the season in early July May 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Golf
Golf
Golf course on Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line faces guidelines from both states May 9, 2020 | 8:33 PM
Andrew Yang
Politics
Andrew Yang loves UFC. He just hates the way it's run. May 9, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Chris Paul Thunder
NBA
As NBA practice facilities begin to reopen, the players are left with unanswered questions May 9, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Celtics might have faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he was hacked and feels 'disgusted' about offensive tweets May 9, 2020 | 10:30 AM
General manager Milt Schmidt, assistant GM Tom Johnson, Bobby Orr, and coach Harry Sinden of the 1970 champions Bruins.
Bruins
'It's not this mythic thing. It's true.' May 9, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Local
Fall River security guard will have plenty of support in UFC 249 against Greg Hardy May 9, 2020 | 9:17 AM
Johnny Damon's grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the most important home run in Red Sox history? May 9, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings
Patriots
Patriots sign four additional members of 2020 NFL Draft class May 8, 2020 | 6:46 PM
NFL
Brett Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work May 8, 2020 | 6:33 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots
Patriots
What 21 NFL experts are saying about Patriots' 2020 schedule May 8, 2020 | 3:49 PM