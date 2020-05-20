Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy shared his thoughts on what he wants for a possible NHL playoff format

While the status of college football in the fall remains undecided, Boston College received some good news on Tuesday when former Ohio State H-Back Jaelen Gill announced he was transferring to Chestnut Hill.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Jeff Hafley, now the head coach of Boston College, is already helping to improve the team’s roster.

Bruce Cassidy on the possible NHL season resumption: News about the possibility of the NHL resuming its season has been vague since games were first postponed in March. With June approaching, teams and fans are still wondering if the 2019-2020 season will be completed.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about his own thoughts on the matter during a Wednesday interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

“Well, I’m going to be honest,” said Cassidy. “There’s not a whole lot out there, because I think everyone’s still — there’s a lot of uncertainty, there’s a lot of unknowns.”

Regarding the format of a possible Stanley Cup playoffs, Cassidy was straightforward. He doesn’t want an expanded number of playoff teams.

“From our position, I’d rather just 16 [teams],” said Cassidy. “And again, this is just me you’re talking [to], I don’t have a say in all this, but I’d rather it just be 16 teams. Four rounds, four out of seven, let’s go. That’s the integrity of the playoffs, it’s always been that way.”

“I don’t think any scenario’s going to be perfectly fair,” Cassidy admitted. “I understand that.”

Trivia: What two current Red Sox players were selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One outfielder, one relief pitcher.

Trivia answer: Jackie Bradley Jr, Matt Barnes.