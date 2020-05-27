David Pastrnak finishes season tied for Rocket Richard Trophy as NHL’s top goal-scorer

Pastrnak is the first Bruin to win the Richard Trophy.

David Pastrnak competes in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting contest.
David Pastrnak. –Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
May 27, 2020

With the 2019-20 regular season officially over following the NHL’s revelation of a plan to hold the playoffs later this summer, the Bruins are the Presidents’ Trophy winner, and a few players locked up individual awards.

Right wing David Pastrnak became co-winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy (most goals), tying Washington’s Alex Ovechkin with 48 goals. It is the first major award for Pastrnak, 24. He also tied for third in league scoring (95 points), 15 points behind Art Ross Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton.

While Pastrnak is the first Bruin to win the Richard Trophy, which was first awarded to Teemu Selanne after the 1998-99 season, he is not the first Bruins to lead the NHL in goals scored. Phil Esposito accomplished that six years in a row, from the 1969-70 season to 1974-75.

Advertisement

Ovechkin has won the trophy nine times, including seven of the last eight seasons.

The goaltending tandem of Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak won the Jennings Trophy (fewest goals against). Rask, who also led the league in goals against average (2.12) and was second in save percentage (.929), could win his first Vezina Trophy since 2014.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
In this file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch.
Sports News
Premier League cleared by government to pursue June restart May 30, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Tennis
US Open plan in works, including group flights, COVID tests May 30, 2020 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker addresses detainment of former player during protest May 30, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Brian Flores, in a statement Friday, addressed the death of George Floyd and the reaction to players kneeling during the national anthem.
NFL
Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases statement on George Floyd and racial inequality May 30, 2020 | 4:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL
Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for Minneapolis protesters May 30, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
This is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee May 30, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Mia McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty, wife Michelle mourn loss of child May 30, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady gave a commencement address to students at the Forman School May 30, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Menu boards and tables occupy the third base infield dirt in preparation for dining guests at McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With the minor league baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox had found another use for its home field. Starting next weekend, “Dining on the Diamond” will allow PawSox fans and others just longing for a taste of baseball to sample typical ballpark fare on the McCoy Stadium infield.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Local
Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium will soon be open — for dining May 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown says he will walk from CNN office to Atlanta MLK memorial to protest George Floyd’s death May 30, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price exits a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
David Price
David Price to reportedly pay Dodgers minor leaguers $1,000 each in June May 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Red Sox logo
Red Sox
Red Sox won’t lay off full-time employees, but some to have pay cut May 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Chad Finn: Inside NESN’s documentary on Bruins star Zdeno Chara May 30, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Barstool
NFL
Barstool's Dave Portnoy says the NFL will prohibit him from watching 'Monday Night Football' at Roger Goodell's house May 29, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Auerbach Center
Auerbach Center
Celtics lay out protocols for re-opening their practice facility May 29, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Auerbach Center
Local
Governor Baker to issue executive order allowing Boston pro sports teams to practice May 29, 2020 | 2:50 PM
BC Football
College Sports
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus May 29, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Nick DiCairano
Local
An All-American at Endicott, Nick DiCairano is aiming for the NFL May 29, 2020 | 2:11 PM
The sun sets over JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Red Sox
Red Sox have opened Fenway South facility in Florida for players to prepare for season May 29, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Worcester, Ma- September 29, 2015-Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld- Holy Cross captain Nick Lovullo keeps his eye on the ball during during fall workouts at Fitton Field.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 22 minor league players May 29, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Runners who qualified to receive a bib number at this year's Boston Marathon won't necessarily get one next year.
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon organizers explain why they aren’t deferring your 2020 registration to 2021 May 29, 2020 | 10:36 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2019 season.
Patriots
How N'Keal Harry's new trainer helped correct a footwork flaw May 29, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
The NFL is closing a 'loophole' exploited by Bill Belichick last year May 29, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
Basketball
For WNBA, return is more about 'data' than 'dates' - but a plan is starting to take shape May 29, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) gathers in a rebound against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Commentary
Chad Finn: 27 little things I miss about Boston sports May 29, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. She is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to win it in a non-Olympic year.
Olympics
Simone Biles casts doubt on training if Olympics postponed again: 'I do not know what I would do' May 29, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Baseball
At least 10 MLB teams pledge more stipends to minor leaguers May 29, 2020 | 7:44 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
NFL coaches could return to team facilities next week May 29, 2020 | 7:37 AM
A man stands in an otherwise empty grandstand at Darlington Raceway.
Coronavirus
Athletes in all sports wary about virus, testing upon return May 29, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - The finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston St. remains unpainted as the event has been pushed back due to concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
The 2020 Boston Marathon is now a 'virtual' race. Here's what that means. May 28, 2020 | 4:58 PM