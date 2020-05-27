New Stanley Cup odds are out. Here’s the latest line on the Bruins.

The NHL has an official plan to return from its pandemic-induced pause, and according to sportsbook William Hill, the league-leading Bruins are co-favorites to emerge from the 24-team playoff as Stanley Cup champions.

🏒 futures are 🔙 Vegas and Boston are the co-favorites to win the Cup and are the favorites to win their respective Conference Championships. Who are you going with? pic.twitter.com/rmMeh3WB0D — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) May 26, 2020

The Bruins are tied with Vegas to win it all, at +550 odds, followed by Tampa Bay at +600. The defending champion Blues sit at +800 odds to repeat.

With the end of the NHL’s regular season coming Tuesday, the league-leading Bruins (100 points) earned the Presidents’ Trophy for the best regular-season record for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Boston will join the league’s other top teams – Tampa Bay, Washington, and Philadelphia – in a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seedings.

Should the Bruins win the Stanley Cup, they will become the first team since the 2008-09 Penguins to win it all a year after falling in the championship series.