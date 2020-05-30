Inside NESN’s documentary on Bruins star Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara. –Ralph Freso/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 30, 2020 | 9:47 AM

The NESN documentary “Chara at 1,000” — a tribute to Zdeno Chara, the Bruins’ fierce 43-year-old defenseman — is an informative and often charming look behind his curtain of stoicism, further revealing a person who is an authentic leader on and off the ice.

Named after the games-played milestone he achieved in January, the doc debuts Sunday at 7 p.m. on NESN. It’s an hour well spent.

Jack Edwards, who has called the vast majority of Chara’s 1,023 regular-season games with the Bruins over the past 14 season, narrates and conducts the interviews on the franchise pillar.

But it was during an interview about the doc earlier this week that Edwards drilled to the core of why Chara, who has been the Bruins captain since arriving as one of the great free-agent signings in NHL history in 2006, is so respected by present and former teammates.

“Athletes respond to deeds and actions,’’ said Edwards. “You can say all the right things and do all the right things off the ice. But the way you function as a team leader is to do the most difficult thing at the most difficult time. That leaves your fellow teammates saying, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I could have done that.’ There are thousands of those moments in Zdeno Chara’s career.”

In the documentary, former teammate Marco Sturm puts it more concisely when he talks about how Chara’s relentless attitude changed the Bruins in his early years.

“Go as hard as you can,’’ says Sturm with a smile, “because if you’re not, the big guy gets mad.”

Having set foot, or skate, in the Bruins locker room is not a requirement to comprehend what Chara means to the Bruins. In the doc, he describes his leadership style like this: “I’m not afraid of a challenge. I’m willing to lead by hard work, dedication, discipline, drive.”

This is not news to Bruins fans, who have the fresh memory of the man playing with his broken jaw wired shut in last year’s Stanley Cup Final. Or, in a more welcome memory, remembering that he saluted his teammates with a downright giddy double-finger-point before receiving the Stanley Cup from commissioner Gary Bettman after the Bruins won Game 7 of the 2011 Final.

It’s not news that the Bruins are a habitually united team in large part because Chara — who banned hazing of younger players because he felt it detrimental to the cause — always put the team first, even above his own well-being.

But the documentary does provide — or at least revive — plenty of news in its chronology of his life and career, particularly regarding how far he has come in his journey from a regimented childhood in Slovakia to becoming a third-round pick of the Islanders (Mike Milbury famously drafted him off a grainy VHS tape) to an uncertain future once he arrived to play junior hockey.

“When you saw him in juniors, he wasn’t someone you looked at and said, ‘He’s going to be a superstar in the NHL,’ ’’ says former junior opponent and future Bruins teammate Andrew Ference. “He was just a very kind of mediocre skater. He was just big.”

There’s great footage showing how much Chara improved his skating and virtually every other aspect of his game as he became a regular with the Islanders and then a star with the Senators. In one clip, he stickhandles circles around then-Bruin Sergei Samsonov before scoring a nifty goal.

Chara has been the personification of the Bruins’ ideal for so long that it’s getting too tough to remember him playing anywhere else. He might as well be a franchise lifer. So it’s illuminating to hear his wife, Tatiana, say during the documentary there were some second thoughts about the decision to sign here during his first year in 2006.

“Did you ever have the feeling that oh gosh we’ve made a mistake,’’ asks Edwards about the first season under overmatched coach Dave Lewis.

“Oh, yes, that first year was difficult,’’ says Tatiana Chara.

It turned around, of course, with Claude Julien arriving in 2007 and recognizing how to properly deploy Chara. The Bruins won the Cup in Chara’s fifth season as a Bruin and have been a model franchise on his watch for more than a decade.

During our conversation, Edwards summed up Chara’s role in making the Bruins what they are.

“He has been such a consistent, high-level, fierce competitor,” said Edwards. “He has raised the bar for this team for so long. He has his own place in Bruins history and deserves all of the accolades that will be bestowed on him.”

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Zdeno Chara

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady gave a commencement address to students at the Forman School May 30, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Menu boards and tables occupy the third base infield dirt in preparation for dining guests at McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With the minor league baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox had found another use for its home field. Starting next weekend, “Dining on the Diamond” will allow PawSox fans and others just longing for a taste of baseball to sample typical ballpark fare on the McCoy Stadium infield.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Local
Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium will soon be open — for dining May 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown says he plans to peacefully protest George Floyd’s death May 30, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price exits a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
David Price
David Price to reportedly pay Dodgers minor leaguers $1,000 each in June May 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Red Sox logo
Red Sox
Red Sox won’t lay off full-time employees, but some to have pay cut May 30, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Barstool
NFL
Barstool's Dave Portnoy says the NFL will prohibit him from watching 'Monday Night Football' at Roger Goodell's house May 29, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Auerbach Center
Auerbach Center
Celtics lay out protocols for re-opening their practice facility May 29, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Auerbach Center
Local
Governor Baker to issue executive order allowing Boston pro sports teams to practice May 29, 2020 | 2:50 PM
BC Football
College Sports
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus May 29, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Nick DiCairano
Local
An All-American at Endicott, Nick DiCairano is aiming for the NFL May 29, 2020 | 2:11 PM
The sun sets over JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
Red Sox
Red Sox have opened Fenway South facility in Florida for players to prepare for season May 29, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Worcester, Ma- September 29, 2015-Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld- Holy Cross captain Nick Lovullo keeps his eye on the ball during during fall workouts at Fitton Field.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 22 minor league players May 29, 2020 | 1:50 PM
Runners who qualified to receive a bib number at this year's Boston Marathon won't necessarily get one next year.
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon organizers explain why they aren’t deferring your 2020 registration to 2021 May 29, 2020 | 10:36 AM
N'Keal Harry during the 2019 season.
Patriots
How N'Keal Harry's new trainer helped correct a footwork flaw May 29, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
The NFL is closing a 'loophole' exploited by Bill Belichick last year May 29, 2020 | 8:16 AM
Alyssa Thomas and the rest of the WNBA will have to wait to play.
Basketball
For WNBA, return is more about 'data' than 'dates' - but a plan is starting to take shape May 29, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) gathers in a rebound against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Commentary
Chad Finn: 27 little things I miss about Boston sports May 29, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. She is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to win it in a non-Olympic year.
Olympics
Simone Biles casts doubt on training if Olympics postponed again: 'I do not know what I would do' May 29, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Baseball
At least 10 MLB teams pledge more stipends to minor leaguers May 29, 2020 | 7:44 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
NFL coaches could return to team facilities next week May 29, 2020 | 7:37 AM
A man stands in an otherwise empty grandstand at Darlington Raceway.
Coronavirus
Athletes in all sports wary about virus, testing upon return May 29, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - The finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston St. remains unpainted as the event has been pushed back due to concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Boston Marathon
The 2020 Boston Marathon is now a 'virtual' race. Here's what that means. May 28, 2020 | 4:58 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: A detail of the Boston Marathon finish line on April 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the race was rescheduled to September 14, 2020 instead of being run on April 20, Patriot's Day. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Marathon
6 questions for 2020 Boston Marathon runners, answered May 28, 2020 | 3:39 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins (C) scores at 43 seconds of the third period against the New York Rangers and is joined by Brandon Carlo #25 (L) and David Pastrnak #88 (R) at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2019 in New York City. The Bruins defeated the Rangers 7-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara discusses the 'risk' involved in the NHL's return May 28, 2020 | 2:42 PM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, runners in the 121st Boston Marathon head down the stretch to the finish line in Boston. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they're postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Boston Marathon
The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled May 28, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Rob Manfred MLB
Red Sox
The MLB negotiations are enough to make a fan cry uncle, and maybe that's the point May 28, 2020 | 11:45 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Rodney Harrison explained why Cam Newton could have a 'great situation' with the Patriots May 28, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Bruins President Cam Neely in 2018.
Bruins
How the NHL's plan to return impacts the Bruins, according to Cam Neely May 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
College Sports
Title IX major factor for colleges looking at sports cuts May 28, 2020 | 8:21 AM
Edward A. LeLacheur Park
Baseball
Minor leagues have major issues, and baseball's future will feel the impact May 28, 2020 | 8:07 AM