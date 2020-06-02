Read the Bruins’ statement on the death of George Floyd

"Bigotry, ignorance and senseless violence in any and all forms is wrong."

Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September.
Workers prepared the ice at TD Garden last September. –LANE TURNER/GLOBE STAFF
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
June 2, 2020

Related Links

The Bruins became the third Boston team to respond to the death of George Floyd, posting a statement on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Tuesday morning:

“Black lives matter. Bigotry, ignorance and senseless violence in any and all forms is wrong.
We are a hockey club, and sometimes it is hard to know when, where and how to comment on issues that challenge the freedom and well-being of our community. We want to be honest and we want to be accountable and we want to be leaders.
The abhorrent murder of George Floyd and similar events cannot be tolerated. We want to be part of change and we will lead with our actions. That has always started with treating all people with dignity and respect.”

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, and the incident has ignited protests against racism and police brutality worldwide.

Zdeno Chara posted a statement from New Balance on Instagram on Saturday calling for signatures on a “petition for Justice for George Floyd.”

The Bruins’ statement followed one from the Red Sox earlier Tuesday. The Celtics were the first Boston team to acknowledge Floyd’s death, issuing a statement late Sunday after four players participated in peaceful protests over the weekend.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9350204v) Robert Kraft Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 31 Jan 2018 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (L) sits with his son Jonathan (R) as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a media availability in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 31 January 2018. Super Bowl LII will be played at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, on 04 February between the NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC Champions New England Patriots.
Patriots
Kraft family releases statement on the killing of George Floyd June 2, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens supports his players' activism: 'We want them to stand for what they believe in' June 2, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement expressing his sentiments on the recent racial protests and injustice.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement on George Floyd's death and the recent protests June 2, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Bryan P. Lyons (R) pushes Rick Hoyt across the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Marathonpics Reporter:
Team Hoyt
Bryan Lyons, who pushed Rick Hoyt in the Boston Marathon, has died June 2, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts urged dedication to mission of 'equality for all' in Instagram post June 2, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Gregg Popovich.
Donald Trump
Gregg Popovich calls Trump a 'deranged idiot,' criticizes his lack of leadership June 2, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Coronavirus
Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge June 2, 2020 | 7:57 AM
George Floyd
Tiger Woods speaks out for 1st time since George Floyd's death June 2, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Floyd Mayweather.
George Floyd
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral June 2, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Media
Chad Finn: When the games start again, what will sports broadcasts look like? June 1, 2020 | 10:33 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
Chris Simms says Jarrett Stidham reminds him ‘a little of Tony Romo’ June 1, 2020 | 10:32 PM
Reid Cashman
College Sports
Capitals assistant Reid Cashman named Dartmouth head coach June 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty shared their thoughts on the recent protests, racism and Colin Kaepernick June 1, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart wanted to 'show the right thing' by attending Boston protest June 1, 2020 | 12:03 PM
NHL
NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily if games resume June 1, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Foxborough MA 9/29/19 New England Revolution players thanking their fans after they defeated New York City FC 2-0 and clinching a spot in the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Soccer
MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament June 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
Celtics
3 Celtics players took part in Boston protests related to the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020 | 7:40 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
MLB players offer 114-game season, no more pay cuts June 1, 2020 | 7:26 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
Roger Goodell says 'tragic events' call for 'urgent need for action' May 30, 2020 | 10:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches players warm up before the start of a game.
Sports News
Why major sports might risk comebacks during the pandemic May 30, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown drives 15 hours to lead peaceful protest in Atlanta May 30, 2020 | 8:37 PM
In this file photo, the English Premier League trophy is displayed on the pitch.
Sports News
Premier League cleared by government to pursue June restart May 30, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Several options are being considered to keep players safe in order to play the U.S. Open in 2020.
Tennis
US Open plan in works, including group flights, COVID tests May 30, 2020 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker addresses detainment of former player during protest May 30, 2020 | 5:34 PM
Brian Flores, in a statement Friday, addressed the death of George Floyd and the reaction to players kneeling during the national anthem.
NFL
Dolphins coach Brian Flores releases statement on George Floyd and racial inequality May 30, 2020 | 4:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL
Colin Kaepernick starts legal defense fund for Minneapolis protesters May 30, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
This is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee May 30, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Mia McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty, wife Michelle mourn loss of child May 30, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady gave a commencement address to students at the Forman School May 30, 2020 | 11:31 AM
Menu boards and tables occupy the third base infield dirt in preparation for dining guests at McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. With the minor league baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox had found another use for its home field. Starting next weekend, “Dining on the Diamond” will allow PawSox fans and others just longing for a taste of baseball to sample typical ballpark fare on the McCoy Stadium infield.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Local
Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium will soon be open — for dining May 30, 2020 | 10:45 AM