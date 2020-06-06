‘I stand with the Black community’: Zdeno Chara opens up after taking part in protest

"We have to take better care of each other and respect each other. Equality must be a priority."

June 6, 2020

Zdeno Chara has been the Bruins’ captain ever since he joined the team in 2006. In addition to being a leader on the ice, he’s taken his leadership skills off the ice too.

On Friday, Chara marched the streets of Brookline to protest the death of George Floyd. He shared his thoughts on Floyd’s death, racial equality, and what he learned from Friday’s protest.

“For the last 13 days I have been sick about George Floyd’s murder. I have taken time to think and listen. Time to find bravery and time to try to find the right words, though I’ll admit I’m still struggling.

“First thing is first and let me be clear: I stand with the Black community. Black Lives Matter. There is no room in this world for racism. Period.

“Sure, I’ve dealt with my own share of adversity as an outsider living in this country but I recognize my challenges were not made harder, or impossible, because of the color of my skin.

“I will never know what it’s like to walk down a street and feel unsafe. No one should have to experience that feeling.

“We have to take better care of each other and respect each other. Equality must be a priority. Anything less is unacceptable.

“I learned a lot yesterday and had good, honest conversations. Not only did we take steps in a walk but we made strides in learning and educating together. But it doesn’t stop there.

“I will continue to stand – and walk – with you.

“I have your back.”

Saturday’s Instagram post wasn’t the first time Chara posted something in relation to Floyd and racial inequality. He shared New Balance’s statement on Floyd’s in a post last Saturday and posted a picture that said “NORMALIZE EQUALITY #BlackLivesMatter” earlier this week.

The Bruins defenseman joins other Boston athletes such as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Enes Kanter to take part in protests over the death of George Floyd. Chara’s teammate Patrice Bergeron also pledged to donate $50,000 to social justice groups. 

