‘The boys are back’: Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand return to the ice for a morning skate

The workout, which, according to a clock seen in the images, appears to have begun around 7:30 a.m. and lasted more than 90 minutes, was the first known practice session for any individual Bruins under “Phase 2” of the NHL’s restart plan.

The team released footage of the two stars skating Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, the team’s training home in Brighton.

It is likely the first time on the ice since March 11 for both, who were known to be in the Boston area.

These informal workouts, which are ordered to be conducted under social distancing rules, are voluntary until training camp formally begins, likely in early July. The NHL and NHLPA have not agreed on when camps will begin, when and where the 24-team playoff format will be carried out in a pair of yet-to-be-selected “hub” cities, and what life inside those two 12-team “bubbles” will look like with regard to player activities and the presence of families and other guests.

Clubs were given the go-ahead to host players for workouts in groups of no more than six beginning Monday, if local regulations allowed. Coaches and management are not permitted to watch the workouts, which are player-led. Besides Bergeron and Marchand, the only other person shown in the set of photos the Bruins released was equipment manager Matt Falconer.