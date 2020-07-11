Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will sit out Stanley Cup Playoffs to protect wife, child
"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."
Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer has opted out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he tweeted Saturday night.
Kampfer said his wife and son have a congenital heart defect that can cause complications with COVID-19.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Kampfer wrote.
The University of Michigan product, who has played in 45 games with the Bruins over the last two years, said he and his family have taken the virus very seriously. He noted that family will always be his top priority.
— Steven Kampfer (@SteveKampfer47) July 11, 2020
“I will be rooting for my teammates and hope we can bring the Cup back to Boston!” he wrote.
The news surfaced shortly after the Bruins announced their training camp roster.
