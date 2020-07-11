The NHL finalized its return plans, with games scheduled to begin Aug. 1

Training camps are scheduled to begin Monday, July 13.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, crews cover the ice at American Airlines Center in Dallas, home of the Dallas Stars hockey team, after the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus.  –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW,
AP
July 11, 2020

Hockey became the latest sport to finalize a return during a global pandemic after NHL owners and players approved an agreement Friday to resume the season — and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

Games are scheduled to begin Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. pushing the league into Canada for the summer and fall until the Stanley Cup is awarded in late September or early October.

Training camps open across North America on Monday, which is also the deadline for players to opt out of participating with no penalty. Minnesota’s Zach Parise said earlier this week he doesn’t think a lot of players will choose not to play, but the NHL already has one example.

Advertisement

Hours after the agreement was reached, Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic became the first to publicly opt out, citing family reasons. Hamonic’s daughter was hospitalized last year with a respiratory illness

“I wish I could lace up my skates and be out there battling, blocking a shot and helping my team win, but my family has and always will come first,” Hamonic said. “Being my little kids’ dad every day is the most important job I have.”

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said, “While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision.”

The return-to-play plan, tentatively approved by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Monday, was ratified by the league’s board of governors and with majority approval from players following a three-day voting period, ending Friday. Along with it, the two sides also formally approved a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

“This agreement is a meaningful step forward for the players and owners, and for our game, in a difficult and uncertain time,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. “We are pleased to be able to bring NHL hockey back to the fans.”

The NHL is back with an expanded 24-team playoff format, but things will be much different from the norm: There will be no fans. There will be between five and six games a day at the start — up to three at each site, which will be heavily cordoned off from the public.

Advertisement

And for the first time in league history, there will be an unusual final four in Edmonton to settle a championship later than ever before with ramifications pushing back the start of next season to December or even as late as January.

Still, hockey is preparing to go on in a year that has upended life for millions, and sports along with it. Only twice since 1893 has the Cup not been awarded: in 1919, when the final couldn’t be completed because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 when the season was wiped out by a lockout.

“While we have all worked very hard to try to address the risks of COVID-19, we know that health and safety are and will continue to be our priorities,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We know that all of our fans are excited about our return to the ice next month, and that has been our goal since we paused our season on March 12.”

Even so, the NHL is being cautious in its return with Toronto and Edmonton to serve as hub cities through the qualifying and first two rounds of the playoffs. The 12 Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto and the 12 West teams in Edmonton, with home-rink advantages for the Maple Leafs and Oilers conceded in a nod to television preferences.

The top four teams in each conference — Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia in the East, and St. Louis, Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in the West — automatically advance to the field of 16 and will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding.

Advertisement

The best-of-five qualifying round series in the East are No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 12 Montreal, No. 6 Carolina vs. No. 11 New York Rangers, No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida and No. 8 Toronto vs. No. 9 Columbus and in the West No. 5 Edmonton vs. No. 12 Chicago, No. 6 Nashville vs. No. 11 Arizona, No. 7 Vancouver vs. No. 10 Minnesota and No. 8 Calgary vs. No. 9 Winnipeg.

Action will begin with five games on Aug. 1, starting with Hurricanes-Rangers, Islanders-Panthers and Penguins-Canadiens in Toronto, and Oilers-Blackhawks and Flames-Jets in Edmonton.

The preliminary round will feature 52 games played through the first nine days before teams will get a break on Aug. 10, when the NHL will hold the second phase of its draft lottery. Each of the eight eliminated teams will have an equal chance of winning the No. 1 pick, after the first phase of the draft lottery left the choice undetermined.

The first round of the playoffs will then begin at each of the two hub cities on Aug. 11. Teams will be re-seeded every round, and the remainder of the playoffs will all be best-of-seven series.

The NHL draft has been tentatively set for Oct. 9 and 10 and likely be held by phone rather than in a traditional arena setting.

Players have been able to skate and train off-ice in voluntary, small-group workouts since June 8. The league has reported 35 players testing positive since that point, though the hope is that number will hit zero once teams are scheduled to travel to their respective hubs on July 26.

With personnel limits — each team’s travel parties are limited to 52 people, with rosters capped at 31 players — quarantining restrictions and daily tests for players, coaches, management, plus arena, hotel and restaurant staff, the NHL will try to complete a season that was shut down March 12 with 189 games and the playoffs remaining.

Teams will be quarantined from families and the general public during play at least for the qualifying and first two traditional playoff rounds.

Getting back on the ice also comes with labor peace through at least 2026.

The CBA extension includes an agreement to send players to Olympics in 2022 and 2026 — pending an agreement with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation — and includes some salary deferrals that allow both sides to bear the brunt of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and share in the benefits of an upcoming U.S. TV rights contract.

“All we know is we will be playing hockey, there will be labor peace so long as this thing gets ratified for another four years, six years maybe,” Carolina veteran Justin Williams said. “That’s good for the fan, that’s good for the TV audience, that’s good for the players, it’s good for everybody. So we’re obviously excited about that. It’s awesome that they were able to do this. I don’t think a normal CBA negotiation goes this quickly. But both parties wanted it done and they got it done.”

___

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell and Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Health Hockey Sports Coronavirus NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots announce protocols if Gillette Stadium is allowed to host fans this season July 14, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham warms up before a game.
Patriots
Will the Patriots start Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham? Here are 4 factors to consider. July 14, 2020 | 2:10 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore shared his excitement to play with Cam Newton July 14, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Tom Brady
What Cam Newton had to say about replacing Tom Brady July 14, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Nate Eovaldi is one of the only holdovers from the 2018 title team.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence July 14, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Celtics
Kara Lawson excited for chance to coach at Duke July 13, 2020 | 6:21 PM
En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Patriots
What Cam Newton's father had to say about his son July 13, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Terrelle Pryor playing for the Browns in 2016.
Terrelle Pryor
Terrelle Pryor says he's a 'big fan' of Cam Newton, is interested in playing for the Patriots July 13, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Mike McCarn
Patriots
Jets player says healthy Cam Newton would be a 'terrifying' opponent July 13, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NBA
Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for the coronavirus July 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What Devin and Jason McCourty wrote in a guest column for Sports Illustrated July 13, 2020 | 10:58 AM
SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Washington Redskins helmets on the sideline during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NFL
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name after 87 years July 13, 2020 | 9:58 AM
In a photo provided by ESPN Images, Maria Taylor of ESPN talks bout quarterback Joe Burrow, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP)
ESPN
ESPN employees say racism endures behind the camera July 13, 2020 | 9:53 AM
Rajon Rondo
NBA
Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks July 13, 2020 | 2:40 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
ESPN
ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski, its top NBA reporter, after profane email to senator July 12, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Jim Davis
Bruins
Bruins reveal training camp roster July 11, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
Celtics
Brad Stevens, Celtics players share what life is like inside the NBA's bubble July 11, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Steven Kampfer is seen during captain's practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Bruins
Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will sit out Stanley Cup Playoffs July 11, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke looks on at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke believes crowd noise will 'create a lot of energy' July 11, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Stan Grossfeld
CHAD FINN
Details on Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, and other media thoughts July 11, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Jaylen Brown doesn't plan to be on Instagram for the time being.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown explained why he deactivated his Instagram account July 11, 2020 | 4:18 PM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens hopes Kemba Walker is ready to play without a minutes restriction for the playoffs.
Celtics
Brad Stevens said Kemba Walker will likely be on a minutes restriction when the season resumes July 11, 2020 | 4:15 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
$$$
Patriots reportedly settle grievances with Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez July 11, 2020 | 2:30 PM
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. Celtics guard Gordon Hayward said Lawson has already made her presence felt. “She’s been good as far as just the experience she has as a basketball player,” Hayward said. “Reading the game and kind of little things she sees coaching on the sideline. Having somebody that well-versed in basketball, that experience is good.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Celtics
Kara Lawson accepts head women’s basketball coach position at Duke July 11, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
NFL
Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic posts July 11, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN apologize after reporter's profane email to Sen. Josh Hawley July 11, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi leaves the field after Red Sox summer practice.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Which pro sports league has the best chance of finishing its season? July 11, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MLB
White Sox top pitching prospect Michael Kopech opts out this year July 10, 2020 | 7:02 PM
07/03/2019 Boston MA -Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson (cq) at a afternoon press-conference. Jonathan Wiggs GlobeStaffPhotographer :Reporter:Topic:CelticsLawson
Celtics
Celtics assistant Kara Lawson reportedly close to becoming Duke women’s basketball coach July 10, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Students walk on the campus of Amherst College in January.
College Sports
NESCAC cancels all fall sports July 10, 2020 | 1:08 PM