Bruce Cassidy has been named a finalist for the 2020 Jack Adams Award

This is Cassidy's second nomination in three years.

Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. –Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 15, 2020 | 6:25 PM

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has once again been named a finalist for the 2020 Jack Awards Award.

The NHL  announced on Wednesday that Cassidy is among the finalists for the annual award, along with Blue Jackets coach John Tortella and the Flyers’ Alain Vigneault. The Jack Adams award is voted upon by the NHL Broadcasters Association and is presented to the coach who has “contributed most to [their] team’s success.”

The award honors the late John James “Jack” Adams, who served as both a coach and general manager for the Detroit Red Wings. It was first presented to the Flyers’ Fred Shero in 1974, and nearly half a century later, Vigneault is up for his fifth finalist nomination — an NHL record.

This is Cassidy’s second time being named a finalist in the last three years, having finished second in voting in 2018. Last year, Islanders’ Barry Trotz was named the winner.

The only Bruins’ coaches to have won the award are Don Cherry (1976), Pat Burns (1998), and Claude Julien in 2009. Burns is the only NHL coach to have won with three different teams, including the Montreal Canadiens (1988-89), Toronto Maple Leafs (1992-93), and the Bruins (1997-98).

If Cassidy wins the award, he will be the first Bruins coach in eleven years to do so. In his fourth season, he led the Bruins to a 44-14-12 record for 100 points, marking the team’s third-straight 100 point seasons since 2017-18.

The Bruins were also crowned this year’s Presidents’ Trophy Winner — given to the team with the best record. The team also had individual successes as well, including right wing David Pastrnak being named the co-winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy — making him the first Bruin to win. Goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak both won the Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltender with the fewest goals against, and Don Sweeney won General Manager of the Year.

