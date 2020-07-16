What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being ‘unfit to participate’ in Bruins practice

On Thursday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that after returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since the team began its summer camp, David Pastrnak was out again.

Pastrnak, along with fellow Czech winger Ondrej Kase, were held out of practice after initially having been expected to participate.

“That was the plan,” Cassidy said of his initial belief that the two would skate. “As for the league [designation] it’s ‘unfit to participate’ right now. Hopefully that changes in the near future, and yeah, any time players miss a session where we expect them back at full speed, then until he’s out there it is a concern for us as a team. But we’re just going to forge ahead.”

According to current league policy, teams can only identify player issues as “unfit to play” or “unable to practice.” As a result, it is unclear what exactly is keeping Pastrnak and Kase out. The issue could be related to COVID-19, but it could also be a more standard injury or ailment.

Both Pastrnak and Kase are believed to have missed the team’s first two practices due to quarantine protocol having returned from Czechia (where they spent part of the season suspension).

Cassidy added that it would be “speculating” at this point to say if either player are likely to miss any part of the season when it returns.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead other than if it does turn into a long-term thing who is the best fit,” Cassidy said of possible replacements.

Pastrnak, 24, was tied with Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals with a league-leading 48 goals when the season was paused in March.

Boston will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2 as the first game of a round-robin meant to determine the top playoff seeds.