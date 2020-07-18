Tuukka Rask named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy

It marks the second time that Rask has been named a finalist for the league's best goalie award.

Tuukka Rask on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Tuukka Rask on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. –Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily
July 18, 2020

The recognition for Tuukka Rask’s performance during the regular season keeps on coming.

The Bruins goalie on Friday was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. The award is voted on by all general managers in hockey for the best goalkeeper in the league that season.

Rask is joined by Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy as the other finalists for the award.

It marks the second time that Rask has been nominated for the trophy. The only other time he was nominated for the Vezina was when he won it in 2014.

Rask makes a compelling case to win the Vezina Trophy. He led the league in goals-against average (2.12) and was second in save percentage (92.9 percent) and shutouts (five).

If Rask wins the award, he’ll join Tiny Thompson, Frank Brimsek, and Tim Thomas as the only Bruins goaltenders to win the award multiple times. He would also join Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as the only active goalies to win it twice.

A Vezina Trophy win would add another award to Rask’s trophy shelf for this season. Rask won the Jennings Trophy for the first time in his career, which is the award given to the goalie who allowed the fewest goals while playing a minimum of 25 games. He split the award with teammate Jaroslav Halak as the pair allowed just 174 goals in the regular season.

The Vezina Trophy winner will be announced during the Conference Finals.

