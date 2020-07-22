Cam Neely weighed in on the statuses of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase

After appearing on the third day of Bruins summer practices, David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase have been absent.

The Czech Republic wingers have been labeled with the league-mandated (and vague) distinction of “unfit to play,” with no real explanation beyond that.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bruins president Cam Neely admitted that he wishes circumstances were different, and the two players — who spent part of their season pause in the Czech Republic — would have been able to return to the United States earlier.

“We had the date for when camp was starting and knew that some players may need to quarantine when they get here, you kind of hope they would get here a little earlier,” said Neely. “But we didn’t really have much say in that and that was really left up to the players. And so obviously with what’s played out and transpired you certainly would’ve hoped there’s some different decisions made, but in the long run I don’t know if it’s really going to affect us once we get into Toronto, I think we’ll be fine.”

🎥 #NHLBruins President Cam Neely comments on team's strong foundation during camp: “Seeing that leadership group, the way they work, how hard they work, how they prepare – it’s hard not to follow.” pic.twitter.com/6o68BOlHqf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 22, 2020

Advertisement

As for whether Kase or Pastrnak will appear at practice before the team leaves for Toronto on Sunday, Neely thinks they’ll return to the ice after the team travels to the NHL’s host site.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Neely explained. “My best guess would be Toronto, but there’s hopes that [the two will be back] before we leave, but my best guess would be Toronto.”

The Bruins will play their first meaningful game since March on Aug. 2 in Toronto against the Flyers. The game will be part of a round-robin competition to determine playoff seeding.

Pastrnak, 24, led the Bruins through 70 regular season games with 48 goals and 95 total points. Kase, also 24, had been acquired by Boston in a February trade, and had notched one assist in his first six games with the Bruins.