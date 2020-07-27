Bruins finalize their playoff roster

Before departing for Toronto and the beginning of a summertime sprint to the Stanley Cup, the Bruins set their traveling squad by trimming two forwards, Anton Blidh and Paul Carey, to get down to the limit of 31.

Defenseman Steven Kampfer, who said he opted out because his wife and son share a congenital heart defect, will also remain in Boston. Kampfer has the full support of his club.

Here is the Bruins’ 31-man roster that is headed to Toronto:

Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner. Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril. Goaltenders: Jaroslav Halak, Maxime Lagace, Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar.