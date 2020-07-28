In solidarity, the Bruins announce the team will lock arms during national anthems

The Bruins officially announced their plan on Tuesday.

Barry Chin/Globe Staff
–Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 28, 2020

In solidarity for the Black community,  the Bruins have decided that they will lock arms as a team during the playing of both the United States and Canadian anthems.

The team officially announced their plan in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past several months we have been trying to educate ourselves and learn more about racial injustice in our country and around the world,” they wrote in the statement posted to Twitter. “As a team we have decided to lock arms during the playing of the United States and Canadian Anthems as a sign of solidarity with the Black community. The action is solely intended to be a positive sign of support for the Black community, and a way for us to use out platform to help end racism.”

Advertisement

As the the NHL and MLB start their regular seasons, and with the Bruins set to take on the Flyers on Sunday, many players have participated in either kneeling or locking arms during the playing of the anthem. At the season opener against the Orioles, Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr and others on the team knelt during both the pre-game ceremony that was held in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as during the entirety of the national anthem.

The Bruins are also in support of the movement, and following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color from police brutality, they released a statement in June to advocate for racial justice.

Historically, the team has had numerous players of color on their roster including Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, Jarome Iginla, Gemel Smith, and 2012 NHL Draft first-round pick Malcolm Subban.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna passed away on July 19.
Obituary
A Buffalo woman's obituary went viral: 'She HATED Tom Brady' July 29, 2020 | 12:35 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Patriots
Sony Michel's status for training camp reportedly 'up in the air' July 29, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Dont'a Hightower during the Patriots' win against the Falcons.
Patriots
6 thoughts following the decisions to opt out by 6 prominent Patriots July 29, 2020 | 9:40 AM
Jaylen Brown was on the wrong end of a non-call in the Celtics' loss on Thursday.
Celtics
4 things to know about the Celtics right now July 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
MLB
Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal July 28, 2020 | 11:47 PM
The Red Sox dugout is not a happy place in the bottom of the ninth inning,as the team is about to lose their fourth straight game.
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight game, 8-3 to Mets July 28, 2020 | 11:28 PM
Dont'a Hightower is expecting his first child.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower issues statement following decision to opt out July 28, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
'When he walks into huddle, it’s different': What Bruce Arians had to say about coaching Tom Brady July 28, 2020 | 3:51 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
'I take full responsibility': David Pastrnak explained why he had to quarantine for a longer period of time July 28, 2020 | 3:39 PM
10/12/13: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester fires in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Detroit Tigers in Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic: Red sox(1)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox lefthander, Jon Lester or Bruce Hurst? July 28, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Chris Szagola
MLB
The Miami Marlins' schedule has been postponed through Sunday July 28, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Megan Greenwell resigned as editor of Deadspin in August of 2019. Two months later, her former staff members followed in her wake instead of heeding to new ownership’s demand to “stick to sports.’’
Media
Former Deadspin staffers are reuniting to form a new site, Defector July 28, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Dr. Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak could put MLB season 'in danger' July 28, 2020 | 2:40 PM
NFL
NFL end zones will bear 'End Racism' and 'It Takes All of Us' messages in home openers July 28, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Xander Bogaerts (left) gives struggling teammate Andrew Benintendi (right) a pat of encouragement as they leave the dugout at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox address their concerns about going on the road July 28, 2020 | 2:27 PM
--
Red Sox
4 things to know about Red Sox pitcher Robert Stock July 28, 2020 | 2:03 PM
MLB
Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd straight day July 28, 2020 | 10:40 AM
President Trump playing catch with the retired New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera on the South Lawn of the White House last week.Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times
First Pitch
Here's the story behind Trump's Red Sox-Yankees first pitch that wasn't July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared Cam Newton to lacrosse player Myles Jones July 28, 2020 | 10:18 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots signs autographs for fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season July 28, 2020 | 8:29 AM
Dont'a Hightower speaks with members of the media during a news conference.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 7:57 AM
New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
Marcus Cannon reportedly opts out of 2020 season July 28, 2020 | 6:58 AM
Stan Grossfeld
Media
Chad Finn: Weirdness aside, NESN’s return to Red Sox broadcasts was well-executed and welcome July 28, 2020 | 5:26 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Preview: Bruins will begin round-robin play Sunday against the Flyers July 28, 2020 | 1:34 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Mets homer 3 times, beat Red Sox 7-4 July 27, 2020 | 11:35 PM
New England Patriots coaches stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. From left they are: special teams coach Joe Judge, assistant quarterback coach Mick Lombardi, head coach Bill Belichick, inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and safeties coach Steve Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
4 new coaches to join Bill Belichick's staff July 27, 2020 | 8:18 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic. As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday, July 27, 2020, how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
NFL
Roger Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season July 27, 2020 | 8:13 PM
Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
2 Patriots opt out of 2020 season July 27, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Bruins
'So far, so good': Bruins, playoff teams adjust to quarantine in NHL bubble July 27, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
Here's what happens if an NFL player tests positive for the coronavirus July 27, 2020 | 1:54 PM