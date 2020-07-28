In solidarity, the Bruins announce the team will lock arms during national anthems

In solidarity for the Black community, the Bruins have decided that they will lock arms as a team during the playing of both the United States and Canadian anthems.

The team officially announced their plan in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past several months we have been trying to educate ourselves and learn more about racial injustice in our country and around the world,” they wrote in the statement posted to Twitter. “As a team we have decided to lock arms during the playing of the United States and Canadian Anthems as a sign of solidarity with the Black community. The action is solely intended to be a positive sign of support for the Black community, and a way for us to use out platform to help end racism.”

A statement from the Boston Bruins players: pic.twitter.com/Ge10yy8y7q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 28, 2020

As the the NHL and MLB start their regular seasons, and with the Bruins set to take on the Flyers on Sunday, many players have participated in either kneeling or locking arms during the playing of the anthem. At the season opener against the Orioles, Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr and others on the team knelt during both the pre-game ceremony that was held in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as during the entirety of the national anthem.

The Bruins are also in support of the movement, and following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color from police brutality, they released a statement in June to advocate for racial justice.

Historically, the team has had numerous players of color on their roster including Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, Jarome Iginla, Gemel Smith, and 2012 NHL Draft first-round pick Malcolm Subban.