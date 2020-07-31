Morning sports update: Tuukka Rask said his decision to wear a Boston Police hat was ‘not a statement’

"I really didn’t mean to offend anybody."

Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask at a practice earlier in July, 2020. –Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
July 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM

The Red Sox defeated the Mets on Thursday, 4-2. Catcher Christian Vasquez continued his hot start to the season, hitting two more home runs (he now has four on the season).

Elsewhere, the Celtics restart the season tonight against the Bucks. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

And the Bruins begin the NHL’s round-robin to determine playoff seeding this weekend. Boston faces Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tuukka Rask on his decision to wear a Boston Police hat: Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask drew attention when he wore a Boston Police hat during an interview with NBCSN on Tuesday.

The hat selection appeared to be a conspicuous choice, as it came on the same day that the team issued a statement about Black Lives Matter:

Rask was asked about the hat selection by WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. The 33-year-old said that it was not meant to be a statement of any kind.

“It was actually a recorded interview, even though they said it was live,” Rask told McLaughlin. “I just put a hat on in the morning. It was not a statement. Definitely respect what’s going on in the world right now, and I stand with everybody for anti-racism. It was not a statement. I really didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

The Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets 4-1 in an exhibition game on Thursday. Boston will resume its season on Sunday against the Flyers at 3 p.m. in a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seeding.

Trivia: The Celtics selected future Hall of Famer Larry Bird in the first round of the 1978 NBA draft. Who was the other Hall of Fame player to emerge from the ’78 draft class?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted in the second round by the 76ers, where he played for 11 seasons. He later coached Philadelphia, as well as Portland and Detroit.

The Bruins honored Colby Cave:

Bill Russell was proud of the NBA’s pregame decision to kneel during the anthem:

LeSean McCoy will reportedly sign with the Buccaneers:

On this day: In 2000, Tom Brady made his Patriots preseason debut in the fourth quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame game.

Daily highlight: Philadelphia Union playmaker Brenden Aaronson showed why he’s on the radar of European clubs with a skillful turn and an even better assist. The Union defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-1 to advance to the semifinals of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Trivia answer: Maurice Cheeks

