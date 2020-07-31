Morning sports update: Tuukka Rask said his decision to wear a Boston Police hat was ‘not a statement’

The Red Sox defeated the Mets on Thursday, 4-2. Catcher Christian Vasquez continued his hot start to the season, hitting two more home runs (he now has four on the season).

Elsewhere, the Celtics restart the season tonight against the Bucks. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

And the Bruins begin the NHL’s round-robin to determine playoff seeding this weekend. Boston faces Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tuukka Rask on his decision to wear a Boston Police hat: Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask drew attention when he wore a Boston Police hat during an interview with NBCSN on Tuesday.

The hat selection appeared to be a conspicuous choice, as it came on the same day that the team issued a statement about Black Lives Matter:

And there is this: pic.twitter.com/IKGS9y6sRc — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 28, 2020

Rask was asked about the hat selection by WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. The 33-year-old said that it was not meant to be a statement of any kind.

“It was actually a recorded interview, even though they said it was live,” Rask told McLaughlin. “I just put a hat on in the morning. It was not a statement. Definitely respect what’s going on in the world right now, and I stand with everybody for anti-racism. It was not a statement. I really didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

The Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets 4-1 in an exhibition game on Thursday. Boston will resume its season on Sunday against the Flyers at 3 p.m. in a round-robin tournament to determine playoff seeding.

Trivia: The Celtics selected future Hall of Famer Larry Bird in the first round of the 1978 NBA draft. Who was the other Hall of Fame player to emerge from the ’78 draft class?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted in the second round by the 76ers, where he played for 11 seasons. He later coached Philadelphia, as well as Portland and Detroit.

More from Boston.com:

The Bruins honored Colby Cave:

Our teammate. Our friend. Forever in our hearts.#WeSkateFor Colby 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/K7vc5kSx9n — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2020

Bill Russell was proud of the NBA’s pregame decision to kneel during the anthem:

Proud of my @NBA brethren – players, coaches & yes, even the referees – kneeling in solidarity … Let’s hope real, lasting change will finally be realized. Our lives depend on it. #NBAVoices #NBARestart @LAClippers @Lakers @NBAonTNT It’s a welcome change to just channel surfing pic.twitter.com/tC8Anpk4yZ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) July 31, 2020

LeSean McCoy will reportedly sign with the Buccaneers:

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @rosenhaussports. “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

On this day: In 2000, Tom Brady made his Patriots preseason debut in the fourth quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame game.

"He's a rookie from @UMichFootball. He was picked in the sixth round." 19 preseasons ago, @TomBrady made his debut. (7/31/2000) pic.twitter.com/9rMQzZeUIu — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) August 8, 2019

Daily highlight: Philadelphia Union playmaker Brenden Aaronson showed why he’s on the radar of European clubs with a skillful turn and an even better assist. The Union defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-1 to advance to the semifinals of the MLS is Back Tournament.

Are you kidding us with that ABSOLUTE DIME from Brenden Aaronson? 🎯 Sergio Santos gives @PhilaUnion a 3-0 lead! #PHIvSKC pic.twitter.com/HoJWv3W2Jn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 31, 2020

Trivia answer: Maurice Cheeks