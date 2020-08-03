Where is the Bobby Orr statue?

The Bobby Orr statue outside TD Garden went missing over the weekend, prompting a few Twitter users to call attention to the bronze sculpture’s whereabouts.

“TD Garden has removed the Bobby Orr statue,” one man tweeted early Sunday morning. “Nobody knows why.”

Turns out the statue is “just on vacation,” according to a statement from TD Garden, in order to avoid some crane work at The Hub on Causeway. It hasn’t gone very far, relocating to Portal Park down the street. While the statue is away, its base will also undergo some maintenance.

“He’ll be back in time for playoff hockey,” read the Garden’s statement.

The Bobby Orr statue in Portal Park on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. —Hayden Bird, Boston.com

Advertisement

The statue captures the iconic moment of Orr flying through the air after scoring the goal that clinched the 1970 Stanley Cup for the Bruins. The 800-pound fixture, which was unveiled in 2010, was moved to TD Garden’s renovated main entrance last September.

Unlike the statue, the Bruins will not return to TD Garden this postseason. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted play for four months, the NHL is resuming action in two Canadian “hub” cities. The Bruins are currently in Toronto, where they will play the first and, if they advance, second round of the playoffs. The conference finals and Stanley Cup Final will be held in Edmonton.

oh god they canceled bobby orr pic.twitter.com/2shjbjlJzp — ryan nagelhout (@ryannagelhout) August 2, 2020