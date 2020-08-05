Bruins lose to Lightning, stay winless in round-robin stage

With the loss, the Bruins can not be higher than the No. 3 seed in the East.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 05: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (not shown) that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period in an Eastern Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images)
Tuukka Rask reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period. –Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 7 COMMENTS
AP
August 5, 2020

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston on Wednesday and send the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to their second straight loss in the NHL’s playoff seeding round.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin. Tampa Bay, which was second in the East with 92 regular-season points, would earn the top seed with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

“At this point, I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about what happened in the pandemic-shortened regular season,” Johnson said. “This is a whole new thing for us and we’re trying to play the best hockey we can.”

Advertisement

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins, who led the NHL with 100 points before the coronavirus shutdown but can now finish no higher than the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“That part sucks, I’m not going to lie to you,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But that’s the situation this year with the stoppage of play. We knew the rules going into it.

“We’re just trying to win a hockey game right now,” Cassidy said. “Would I rather be the No. 1 seed? Absolutely. But that’s not going to happen.”

Charlie McAvoy and Chris Wagner scored to help Boston rally from a 2-0 deficit. But in the final minutes Yanni Gourde received a long pass at the blue line and shot it off Rask’s left skate.

The puck was sitting there for Johnson to flick it in.

“We’re treating it as if it’s do or die right now,” Lightning forward Blake Coleman said. “Seeding still matters, and obviously the teams that are competing in the qualifiers are going to be ready. It’s really on us to treat it the right way, and if you don’t you’re going to be behind the eight ball.”

Advertisement

The first period was all Tampa Bay.

Brayden Point backhanded a loose puck in front through Rask’s legs about 7½ minutes into the game to make it 1-0. Then just 13 seconds into a Boston penalty for too many men on a defensive pairing change, Victor Hedman’s shot from the blue line went off Sean Kuraly’s stick and then Alex Killorn redirected it with his skate into the net to make it 2-0.

But the Bruins cut the deficit to one goal with three minutes left in the second when Bergeron won a faceoff, tapping it back to Torey Krug at the point. He slid it over to McAvoy, who slapped it past Vasilevskiy.

Wagner tied it early in the third when Zdeno Chara’s shot from the blue line got through Vasilevskiy but hit the post and sat there in the crease before Wagner reached in to tap it in.

Up next

Lightning: Finish the seeding round against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Bruins: Wrap up the round-robin against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Jim Davis
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Outfielder Alex Verdugo scored his first home run In a Red Sox uniform.
Red Sox
What Alex Verdugo said about his first Red Sox home run August 6, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez approached a New Zealand baseball team about playing this season August 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Jim Davis
Joe Thuney
Patriots notebook: What Joe Thuney had to say about his franchise tag August 6, 2020 | 12:17 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Boston College announces 2020 football schedule August 6, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is 'the guy' for the Patriots at quarterback August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM
Rogelio V. Solis
Patriots
Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber August 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
NBA
NBA releases testing results: No players confirmed positive August 5, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Why Ron Roenicke won't bench Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. August 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox coach sent back to Boston after receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test result August 5, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Former Patriots player questioned whether Cam Newton can 'fit in' with Bill Belichick's style August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
Jason Varitek has a unique perspective on Daniel Bard's comeback August 5, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight, fall to 3-8 on the season August 4, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seth Wenig
MLB
MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason August 4, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Pool
Celtics
No Jimmy Butler, no problem as Miami Heat beat Celtics 111-106 August 4, 2020 | 9:30 PM