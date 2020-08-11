Bruins create memorial award to honor Colby Cave

“The Colby Cave Memorial Award is a special way to honor and remember Colby for his leadership qualities and humanitarian efforts."

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 21: Colby Cave #26 of the Boston Bruins, center, skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his first NHL game at TD Garden on December 21, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Colby Cave, of the Boston Bruins. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Staff Writer
August 11, 2020 | 10:20 AM

The Providence Bruins created an award in memory of former player Colby Cave, who died suddenly in April at the age of 25. 

The Colby Cave Memorial Award will be presented each season to a P-Bruins player who demonstrates dedication to the community and charitable organizations, the team announced Tuesday. Cave, who spent five seasons in Providence, was a vocal mental health advocate. 

“The Colby Cave Memorial Award is a special way to honor and remember Colby for his leadership qualities and humanitarian efforts,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “Driven and committed to be an NHL player, Colby was also uniquely unselfish with teammates and anyone that needed help.”

Cave died on April 11, four days after he was placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

In 239 games for the P-Bruins, Cave logged 43 goals and 72 assists. He also appeared in 23 games for the Bruins, scoring his first NHL goal in December 2018.

“From the first day he stepped into the Dunkin’ Donuts Center to the day he left for the NHL, Colby Cave inspired each and every one of us with his diligence, selflessness, and compassion,” said P-Bruins coach Jay Leach in a statement. “Always the first to help, both with his teammates, and throughout our community, Colby set the precedent that we aspire to uphold.”

The Bruins traded Cave to the Edmonton Oilers in the middle of the 2018-19 season.

In the weeks after Cave’s death, the Oilers created the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. Proceeds from the fund have benefitted community programs, with an emphasis on supporting mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

