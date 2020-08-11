Game 1 of Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Bruins were forced to hit pause on their postseason even before the puck dropped prior to Tuesday’s Game 1 against Carolina at Toronto.

The NHL announced Tuesday night — between the fourth and fifth overtimes of the Columbus-Tampa Bay marathon — that Game 1 of the Boston-Carolina series had been moved from Tuesday night to 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Boston-Carolina was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in Toronto, or five hours after the puck was initially dropped in the Tampa Bay-Columbus game. But the Lightning and Blue Jackets were tied at two at the end of regulation, forcing extra time. After the two teams played a scoreless fourth overtime, the league made its decision.