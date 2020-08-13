David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2

Right winger David Pastrnak was announced as unfit to participate about 20 minutes before Thursday’s expected puck-drop time for Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes, leaving the Bruins without one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers.

Prior to the team’s arrival in Toronto, Pastrnak missed several practices for the same reason back in Boston.

Pastrnak played 24 minutes, 58 seconds in Wednesday’s Game 1 double-overtime victory, scoring the tying goal in the first period and notching the primary assist on Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner.

Several broadcast outlets, including NESN, speculated pregame that Pastrnak may have hurt himself jumping for joy after Bergeron’s goal. On video, Pastrnak can be seen landing awkwardly, with his feet pointed outward at 45-degree angles. He was in clear discomfort, wincing and exhaling with a concerned look as he celebrated with his joyous teammates.

No Pastrnak tonight, looks like it might have been an abdominal injury of sorts, you can see here where he is celebrating the overtime goal he grabs his side #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/VzXSZfVTIR — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) August 13, 2020

The Bruins had an optional skate Thursday morning in Toronto. Pastrnak was spotted stretching with several teammates in a photo, posted by the Bruins, of players at BMO Field, the soccer stadium inside the NHL bubble in Toronto.

Anders Bjork will replace Pastrnak on the right wing, skating with usual first liners Bergeron and left winger Brad Marchand. Karson Kuhlman replaced Bjork on the third line.