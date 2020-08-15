Bruce Cassidy, Bruins teammates react to Tuukka Rask’s decision to opt out of the playoffs

"Maybe this is Jaro's year."

Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes. –Elsa/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
August 15, 2020 | 5:02 PM

Despite Jaroslav Halak’s impressive 29-save performance in the Bruins’ 3-1 win to give them a 2-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, all the talk after the game was about the goalie he’s replacing.

Tuukka Rask made the stunning announcement just hours prior to Game 3 that he was leaving the bubble in Toronto and opting out of the remainder of the playoffs due to family reasons.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said that his message to the team wasn’t going to change with the Vezina finalist away.

“We’re not going to change the way we’re playing no matter who’s in net,” Cassidy told reporters after Saturday’s win.

Advertisement

Cassidy said that he did not hear from Rask and was told by general manager Don Sweeney about Rask’s decision to leave. However, Cassidy doesn’t hold Rask’s choice to opt out over him.

“I’m sure Tuukka was proud of the team. I don’t think there’s any animosity,” Cassidy said.

If any player on the Bruins is holding animosity toward Rask, it wasn’t shown by anyone who spoke after Saturday’s game.

“Obviously our first concern is the health and safety of his family … and obviously we support Tuukka’s decision,” Bruins captain Zdeno Chara said. “We want to make sure everyone respects his privacy and want to wish his family the best.”

Patrice Bergeron, who is one of the Bruins’ alternate captains, also showed his support for Rask.

“Obviously we support [Tuukka] and we understand,” Bergeron said. “We’re thinking about him and we’re supporting that decision.

“I don’t judge anyone making that decision,” Bergeron added.

Forward Charlie Coyle, who scored one of the team’s three goals, also said he respected Rask’s decision and that the team has to step up in his absence.

“Everyone has to put a little bit more on our shoulders, but I think everybody here is capable of doing that,” Coyle said.

Advertisement

The goalie who had to step up Saturday also showed his respect for Rask, but is looking forward for what he can do for the team.

“There are more important things than hockey in life,” Halak said. “I respect [Tuukka’s] decision and I just want to help the team win.”

Halak has also had an impressive season himself. He went 18-6-6 in the regular season with a 2.39 goals against average and a 91.9 save percentage, helping him and Rask earn the Jennings Trophy for the team that allowed the fewest goals in the regular season.

Chara said that the team has “high confidence” in both goalies. Cassidy thinks that Halak is ready for the challenge that lies ahead.

“Jaro’s a popular guy (in the locker room), they know his abilities,” Cassidy said. “Now it could be his turn to have a nice run … Maybe this is Jaro’s year. Tuukka had a great run last year, so that’s certainly something we can rally around.

“By the same token, it wasn’t going to be the end of the world to have Jaro in there. We wish Tuukka well with his family, but you know we were here to take care of business today.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Tuukka Rask Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
BRUINS 3, HURRICANES 1
Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Elsa
Bruins
So... What will the Bruins do without Tuukka Rask? August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Steven Senne
NBA
Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021 August 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics-Sixers
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Chad Finn: In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics sit starters, lose to Wizards in final game before playoffs August 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts in overtime during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's 'moving on' after getting fined by NHL August 13, 2020 | 2:52 PM