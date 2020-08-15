Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask, take 2-1 lead in series

Rask's absence was announced Saturday morning.

Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday. –Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
August 15, 2020

TORONTO (AP) — The Boston Bruins, shortly after waking up Saturday to face the Carolina Hurricanes, found out goaltender Tuukka Rask was opting out of the NHL playoffs to be with his family.

While the defending Eastern Conference champions are supporting their teammate at least publicly, they’re focusing on their quest to go a step farther in the playoffs than they did a year ago with Rask in net.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after starting on short notice in place of Rask and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help Boston beat Carolina 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Advertisement

“We move on,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I know it sounds cold, but on the professional part of it we have a job to do here.”

Rask, a Vezina Trophy finalist, is the highest-profile player to opt out of the NHL’s return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. He led the league with a 2.12 goals-against average and helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.

Rask left the league’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.

“We found out shortly before departure of the bus,” Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara recalled. “Obviously, our first concern is the health and safety of his family.”

Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov against fourth-seeded Boston. The 20-year-old Russian standout forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Chara in front of the net.

“That injury really looks bad and that’s all that’s going through my head,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

On Saturday afternoon, Boston was without star David Pastrnak for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment. He watched from the stands Saturday, sitting alone with a mask.

Advertisement

Coyle did his part to make up for the loss.

He broke a scoreless tie, scoring on a power play off a rebound in the opening seconds of the second period. Coyle batted the puck out of the air and past Petr Mrazek after the goaltender stopped Brad Marchand’s shot that was set up by David Krejci’s pass off the end boards.

“We need Charlie Coyle to be an effective player for us, an impact player,” Cassidy said.

Mrazek finished with 36 saves.

The 35-year-old Halak made his first start in the playoffs since 2015 with the New York Islanders. He came out of net midway through the second period to prevent Justin Williams from getting a shot off to potentially tie the game.

“They played better, but we were still there,” Williams said. “We got a lot more to give. We plan on being here for a long time so we’ve got to show up.”

The Hurricanes had an opportunity to tie it late in the second period or early in the third on a power play, but Boston took advantage. Coyle made a centering pass to set up Sean Kuraly for a score 1:16 into the third to give Boston a two-goal cushion.

Nino Niederreiter scored later in the third to pull the Hurricanes within a goal.

Marchand ended Carolina’s comeback chances by tapping the puck into an empty net with 30.9 seconds left to restore Boston’s two-goal lead and lead in the series after winning Game 1 in double overtime.

Advertisement

“They pushed back and that’s what they do,” Williams said. “They’re a championship hockey team.”

NOTES: Boston’s backup options in goal are Maxime Lagace, who has 17 games of NHL experience, and Dan Vladar, who has not played an NHL game. “There will be a little bit of competition in there,” Cassidy said. … Mrazek started in place of James Reimer, who helped Carolina win Game 2.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NHL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know ahead of the Patriots' first padded practice August 15, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Ashley Landis
Romeo Langford
Romeo Langford sidelined with right wrist injury August 15, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy, Bruins teammates react to Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the playoffs August 15, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Elsa
Bruins
So... What will the Bruins do without Tuukka Rask? August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Steven Senne
NBA
Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021 August 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics-Sixers
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Chad Finn: In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM