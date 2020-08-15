With no Tuukka Rask, the Bruins must now look to their depth in net

Elsa
Jaroslav Halak entered Saturday's game with a 13-16 record, .922 save percentage, and 2.45 goals-against average in the playoffs.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM

With Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask opting out of the remainder of the postseason, the Bruins must turn to the three other goaltenders on their playoff roster.

Veteran Jaroslav Halak got the win Saturday in Game 3 of Boston’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, with 22-year-old Dan Vladar the backup. Max Lagace did not dress.

“Jaro helped us get to this point,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop. “He’s an NHL-caliber goaltender. It’s an opportunity for him to get on a good run here for us, so I think the team has full confidence in him. I know the coaching staff does.”

Advertisement

Halak, 35, was the natural choice to replace Rask. The Bruins relied on a two-goalie approach throughout the regular season, with Rask and Halak splitting starts. Both players were recipients of the Jennings Trophy for allowing a league-low 174 goals.

“Jaro is mentally and physically ready to step in and assume the role,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “Obviously, we hope that he rises to that challenge.”

In 29 regular-season starts, Halak went 18-6-6 with a .919 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average. Among netminders with at least 20 starts, his save percentage ranked 12th in the NHL and his GAA ranked sixth. He also notched three shutouts, including one in which he stopped 24 shots against the Hurricanes in December.

Halak, who has been in the league for 14 years, boasts some postseason experience. He entered Saturday’s game with a 13-16 record, .922 save percentage, and 2.45 goals-against average in the playoffs.

His most memorable stretch came in 2010, when he helped the Montreal Canadiens upset the top-seeded Washington Capitals in the first round, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the second. During those series, Halak posted a .933 save percentage.

Quite some time had passed since Halak last suited up in a playoff setting. Excluding Boston’s round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers earlier this month, his last postseason action came as a member of the New York Islanders in 2015.

Advertisement

The Bruins exclusively used Rask during their run to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Still, Sweeney expressed confidence in Halak moving forward.

“Jaro’s been there,” he said. “He was on a ride last year. He knows what this team is capable of.”

The Bruins will face a decision for Game 6, which, if necessary, will take place the day after Game 5. For the team’s first, albeit unexpected, set of back-to-back games this series, Rask was in net for both contests, which the Bruins split.

The team could deploy Halak for both Games 5 and 6, though it’s possible Vladar or Lagace could see the ice.

“It’s a great opportunity for Daniel or Max, if they get the call,” Sweeney said. “It’s always been a next-man-up mentality.”

Vladar, a Prague native who has yet to make his NHL debut, has spent the past four seasons with Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence. Drafted 75th overall in 2015, Vladar posted strong numbers with the P-Bruins this past season, going 14-7-1 in 25 games with a .936 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average.

When Rask was sidelined with a concussion in January, Vladar was called up over Lagace.

Lagace, 27, signed a two-way deal with the Bruins as a free agent last offseason. He appeared in 33 games with the P-Bruins, going 22-7-3 with a .919 save percentage and 2.37 GAA.

A Quebec native, Lagace does have some NHL experience, with the Vegas Golden Knights. During the 2017-18 season, he posted a .867 save percentage and 4.26 GAA average in 16 games for Vegas. Last season, he appeared in just one game for the Knights, a 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

Prior to his two-year stint with the Knights, Lagace primarily played for the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Steven Senne
NBA
Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021 August 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics-Sixers
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Chad Finn: In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics sit starters, lose to Wizards in final game before playoffs August 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts in overtime during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's 'moving on' after getting fined by NHL August 13, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, who was Boston Bruins head coach from 2007-2017, acknowledges a standing ovation during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Bruins
Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains August 13, 2020 | 2:32 PM