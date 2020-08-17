Chad Finn: Respect Tuukka Rask’s decision, even if its timing wasn’t ideal

Matthew J. Lee
Tuukka Rask decided to opt out of the NHL season on Saturday morning.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
August 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM

Tuukka Rask, the winningest goalie in Bruins history and a current Vezina Trophy finalist still on top of his game at age 33, makes a staggering decision to check out of the NHL bubble and apparently the season, his team learning of his choice hours before a pivotal playoff game.

It was a weird plot twist even in a year in which weird plot twists are a daily feature. And yet when the sun went down in Toronto, it felt like we’d just experienced one of the most galvanizing days of hockey in recent Bruins lore.

This much is certain: What transpired Saturday, from Rask’s departure, to the Bruins’ immensely satisfying 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, would make for the most compelling episode of “Behind The B” since that one many years ago when the Bruins’ brain trust sat around a table rationalizing why they were about to give away Tyler Seguin.

Advertisement

It might reveal a few more answers, too, because right now much remains unanswered and uncertain. When news came late Saturday morning that Rask was opting out, it was shocking in the sense that in normal times such a decision – a key player leaving a championship-contending team without providing detailed clarity about why beyond that he needed to be with his family – would be regarded as sports treason. I can’t remember a player of Rask’s magnitude ever making such a decision with the professional stakes so high. Defensive back Vontae Davis quitting at halftime of a Bills game a few years ago certainly is not that same thing.

But these are not normal times, as perhaps you have noticed during any of the last 150 or so days. The Eastern Conference playoff teams are isolated in a thus far COVID-19 proof bubble in Toronto, away from their families, for the next several weeks for the sake of giving us some semblance of, yes, normalcy, as if hockey in August is normal.

We knew Rask was having a hard time with this when he mentioned after the Bruins’ Game 2 loss, with his usual candor and a shrug, that this just didn’t feel like the playoffs. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged to the media Saturday morning that the Bruins weren’t totally caught off guard.

Advertisement

“We understand completely where Tuukka is coming from,” said Sweeney. “I don’t think it’s any big surprise to us, to be honest. We were privy to some information before the rest of the public. This has been a difficult decision for Tuukka. But the Boston Bruins are in full support of why he made this decision.”

Perhaps it will difficult for Rask to return to the Bruins for the final year of his contract next season; it’s possible that there is a quiet minority of teammates angry that he left them who will be slow to forgive. We will learn more specifics about his reasons for leaving over time, but we shouldn’t be so cynical as to doubt that he’s risking alienating his teammates for a very simple and human reason: He was lonely and misses his family.

Rask has a wife and three young children at home, including a 4-month-old. It’s hard to be away, to miss those times, even a few brief days, when your kids are young. I still often think about the look on my 5-year-old daughter’s face when I picked her up at school upon returning from a 23-day assignment away from home in 2010. She didn’t know I was back, and when she saw me and came running over, it was hard to tell which of our tears were joyful and which were due to the sadness of the time that was lost. I’m sure Rask’s kids are happy to have their dad home, and I’d bet they have let him know it.

Advertisement

We just don’t know the full depths of what he’s dealing with, and it’s worth remembering that everyone is navigating the chaos of the world in their own way, even world-famous hockey goalies. It certainly looks from the outside that the longer he was in the bubble, the more difficult it became for him to justify being there. His teammates seemed to understand. “We’re behind him,’’ said Patrice Bergeron. “Family comes first.”

It is to the Bruins’ great credit that they did not let the news wobble them, and perhaps Rask’s departure was even easier to accept after the way they played. It’s not as if Sweeney had to reach out to 49-year-old Blaine Lacher to come mind the net. Jaroslav Halak, who is more the 1B to Rask’s 1A than a conventional backup – he had 18 wins and 2.39 goals against average in 31 games this season – is a fine guy to have around, an accomplished goalie in his own right who was ready for the moment.

Halak stopped 15 shots in the first period without allowing a goal, helping to set the tone. The Hurricanes’ only goal was a gift in the third period when Halak made a terrible attempt at a clearing pass, but there wasn’t much suspense beyond that. He’s not Rask, owner of the 11th-best goals against average in NHL history (2.26), but he’s not going to be in over his head. He looked Sunday an awful lot like the version of himself that helped the No. 8-seeded Canadiens stun the Penguins and Capitals in a run to the Eastern Conference finals 10 years ago.

Maybe you can tell, but I’ve always liked Rask, enigma that he is, a quirky dude even by goalie standards. He’s a straight shooter with the media at a time when everyone complains athletes are too guarded and reserved. He always struck me as a generous person – he was one of the Boston athletes who made sure to keep in contact with John Martin, the NESN cameraman who passed away from ALS in 2018.

There is an element of fans that like to complain that he’s incapable of winning the big one, but he must have been doing something right along the way even to get to Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. (He was Tim Thomas’s backup in ’11.) Funny how the people most outraged by his decision to leave are the same ones who thought he was incapable of winning a Cup.

Perhaps this would have been the year. But Rask made his decision to prioritize his personal life over trying to win a giant sports trophy, and in this year of all years that should be understandable. Yes, Rask took the exit out of Toronto, but the Bruins bubble has not burst. All of them deserve to be happy today.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Chris Hogan
NFL
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan OKs deal with Jets August 16, 2020 | 5:29 PM
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to the Yankees — again August 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Danny Ainge.
Celtics-Grizzlies
Here's the latest on the draft pick the Grizzlies are sending to the Celtics August 15, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker is 'ready to roll' for the playoffs without a minutes restriction August 15, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick is entering his 21st season with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know ahead of the Patriots' first padded practice August 15, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Ashley Landis
Romeo Langford
Romeo Langford sidelined with right wrist injury August 15, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Tuukka Rask of the Bruins allows a goal to Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy, Bruins teammates react to Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the playoffs August 15, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Patrice Bergeron (37) and Anders Bjork (10) try to block a shot from Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) as Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) looks on during the first period Saturday.
BRUINS 3, HURRICANES 1
Bruins top Hurricanes 3-1 without Tuukka Rask August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Media
Chad Finn: Will Flemming a pleasure to listen to on WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts August 15, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Elsa
Bruins
So... What will the Bruins do without Tuukka Rask? August 15, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Ben Simmons is defended by Rudy Gay.
NBA
76ers limp into postseason without Ben Simmons against Celtics August 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM
MLB
Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed August 15, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Steven Senne
NBA
Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021 August 14, 2020 | 12:15 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM