Bruins’ David Pastrnak out for Game 4 vs. Hurricanes
Bruce Cassidy said that Anders Bjork will again fill in on Pastrnak's line.
The Bruins will again be without their leading scorer, as David Pastrnak has been ruled out for Monday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET) of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Hurricanes.
Pastrnak, who hasn’t played since Game 1, has been classified as “unfit to participate” per NHL protocol. Boston currently leads the series, 2-1. The news was announced by Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday afternoon.
Pastrnak will again be replaced on the Bruins’ top line by 24-year-old Anders Bjork.
“Anders spent the most time there in training camp,” Cassidy said of Pastrnak’s line, which also includes Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. “Obviously in-game, we can make adjustments. But at the end of the day, the message to him is just, ‘Play your game. You’re not going to replace [Pastrnak]. We’re not expecting you to go out and be what David is to us now.’ David’s much farther along in his development — went through some of what Anders went through — albeit at a younger age.”
Cassidy added that the team is ready to make a switch if needed, but he has confidence in Bjork.
“If we have to make a switch in-game, we will,” he said. “But I have a feeling he’ll bounce back.”
Pastrnak scored a goal and assisted Bergeron’s overtime winner in Game 1. During the regular season prior to the league’s pause due to COVID-19, Pastrnak had 48 goals and 47 assists in 70 games.
