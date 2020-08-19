Bruins advance to second round, eliminate Hurricanes

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) during second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak. –Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
August 19, 2020 | 6:51 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Wednesday to win the first-round playoff series in five games.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 entering the final 5 minutes of the second period before scoring twice on the power play, first from David Krejci with 4:40 left after Bergeron drew a penalty on a breakaway chance.

Then came Bergeron’s score as the teams appeared headed to the second intermission tied at 1. He tracked down a loose rebound from Pastrnak that hit the boards, then quickly sent the puck back toward the net from the left side.

Advertisement

The puck slipped under a standing Petr Mrazek, bounced off his left skate and straight into the net for the 2-1 lead.

Bergeron and Krejci also had an assist each for the Bruins, while Pastrnak’s return to the lineup also provided a boost. The NHL’s co-leader with 48 regular-season goals hadn’t played since the fourth-seeded Bruins won Game 1 in double overtime and was a gametime decision for this one.

The fifth-seeded Hurricanes were trying to regroup from the Bruins’ dominating third-period performance to rally from 2-0 down and win Game 4 on Monday night. They responded by taking a first-period lead on Haydn Fleury’s goal, but they didn’t score again as the Bruins gradually climbed past them.

Mrazek had 25 saves for the Hurricanes, including a pair of stops on 1-on-1 chances for Pastrnak before the Bruins finally broke through on the way to eliminating Carolina for a second straight season.

The Bruins entered the postseason as the Presidents’ Trophy winner with a league-best 100 regular-season points, only to go 0-3 in the round-robin series to determine the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. But Boston has now won three straight since losing Game 2.

NOTES: Jaroslav Halak had 23 saves for Boston, who swept Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals last season. … Carolina played without 20-year-old winger Andrei Svechnikov for the second straight game. He went down late in Game 3 after his leg twisted awkwardly beneath him late in the third period after tussling with Zdeno Chara for position. … Carolina captain Jordan Staal played after being knocked from Game 4 on a jarring third-period hit from Charlie McAvoy. … The Hurricanes were without D Joel Edmundson for the fourth straight game.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom said about the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers August 19, 2020 | 3:40 PM
TPC Boston in Norton is the site of the PGA Tour's first playoff event.
Golf
A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
An NBA executive was sued for assaulting a deputy. Newly released video tells a different story. August 19, 2020 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
media
Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock August 19, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Patriots' Matthew Slater and other Boston sports were featured in a video for the #MaskUp campaign.
PSA
Video: Boston athletes filmed a PSA urging sports fans to wear masks August 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Golf
Injured Brooks Koepka withdraws from TPC Boston's Northern Trust, ending season August 19, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Kim McCoy, pictured in Morningside Park with her sister’s dog, Indy, wants to run ultramarathons again.
National News
She was in a grueling 340-mile race. Then came a highway, and an SUV. August 19, 2020 | 1:01 PM
FILE- In this April 30, 2019, file pool photo, Karen Herzog, a Florida Department of Health inspector, shows a photo she took of beds in a room during her inspection of Orchids of Asia Day Spa, during a motion hearing in the Robert Kraft prostitution solicitation case in West Palm Beach, Fla. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against New England Patriots owner Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Kraft
Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft case August 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
High School Sports
High School Sports
Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines August 19, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask reportedly told WEEI's Greg Hill why he opted out of NHL playoffs August 19, 2020 | 11:29 AM
“He’s a smart player and he has a lot of skills that I think we’ll be able to utilize,” he said. “He’s had an opportunity to get quite a few reps here in the work that we’ve done to this point, so I think that’s helped him, but he seems like he’s in good shape and ready to go.” On kicker Justin Rohrwasser: For the rookie Rohrwasser, Belichick said, the situation is the same as it would be for any first-year player: “Trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we’ll take it from there based on how that goes.” Belichick said the process of snapping, kicking, and holding is one that the team is “working through.”
Patriots
Would the Patriots consider a two-quarterback platoon? Bill Belichick doesn’t entirely rule it out. August 19, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Dugger Patriots training camp
Patriots
Devin McCourty already has praise for a Patriots rookie early in training camp August 19, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after a NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 109-101. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens called Jayson Tatum's defense 'unbelievable.' Here's what he meant. August 19, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Tom Brady, stretching with Matt Cassell in 2008.
Tom Brady
Matt Cassel told a story about a prank war with Tom Brady August 19, 2020 | 6:32 AM
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 9th straight August 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Will David Pastrnak play in Game 5? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4 August 18, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez removed in fifth because of dehydration August 18, 2020 | 11:12 PM
The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
Media
Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox August 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Jacob Meyers talked about how influential teammate Julian Edelman is to him.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers says 'There’s only one Julian Edelman' August 18, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball to forward Gary Clark (12) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
8th-seeded Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener August 18, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Damien Harris
Patriots
After hardly seeing the field, the door is open for Damien Harris to contribute in his 2nd year August 18, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early August 18, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Patriots
Patriots announce that September home games will be played without fans August 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Pennington
MLB
One of MLB’s rising stars hit a grand slam. He was chastised for ignoring the ‘unwritten rules’ August 18, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave an update on the Patriots' quarterback situation August 18, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Patriots
Tom Brady on leaving the Patriots: 'I am so happy with the decision I made' August 18, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
A slimmed-down N’Keal Harry hopes extra footwork training will pay off in Year 2 with the Patriots August 18, 2020 | 1:57 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward's ankle injury August 18, 2020 | 1:28 PM
A view of the Worcester Red Sox jersey lineup for 2021.
Red Sox
Worcester Red Sox unveil 9 jerseys for 2021 season August 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM