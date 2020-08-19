Who do the Bruins play next? Here’s how the NHL playoffs work this year

Nathan Denette
The Bruins celebrate their first-round series win on Wednesday. –Nathan Denette
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
August 19, 2020 | 7:48 PM

The Bruins beat the Hurricanes in five games to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But their next opponent is still to be determined.

Instead of a typical bracket set-up, the NHL opted for a new format in the pandemic-shortened bubble season. Each side of the bracket will be re-seeded after the culmination of the first round series, and the highest seed remaining will play the lowest seed remaining, and so forth.

So, what does that mean for the Bruins? Here’s how it shakes out.

If the top-seeded Flyers, who lead the eighth-seeded Canadiens 3-1, win, they get the lowest remaining seed.

Advertisement

If the sixth-seeded Islanders, who lead the third-seeded Capitals 3-1, win then they face the Flyers. That would mean the fourth-seeded Bruins would face the second-seeded Lightning.

If the Capitals rally to beat the Islanders and the Flyers beat the Canadiens, then it’s Bruins-Flyers in the second round because the Bruins would be the lowest remaining seed.

The Flyers take on the Canadiens on Wednesday in Game 5 of that series.

Game 5 of the Islanders-Capitals series is on Thursday at 8 p.m. The Bruins won’t officially know their opponent until that series finishes.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) during second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins advance to second round, eliminate Hurricanes August 19, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom said about the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers August 19, 2020 | 3:40 PM
TPC Boston in Norton is the site of the PGA Tour's first playoff event.
Golf
A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
An NBA executive was sued for assaulting a deputy. Newly released video tells a different story. August 19, 2020 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
media
Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock August 19, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Patriots' Matthew Slater and other Boston sports were featured in a video for the #MaskUp campaign.
PSA
Video: Boston athletes filmed a PSA urging sports fans to wear masks August 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Golf
Injured Brooks Koepka withdraws from TPC Boston's Northern Trust, ending season August 19, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Kim McCoy, pictured in Morningside Park with her sister’s dog, Indy, wants to run ultramarathons again.
National News
She was in a grueling 340-mile race. Then came a highway, and an SUV. August 19, 2020 | 1:01 PM
FILE- In this April 30, 2019, file pool photo, Karen Herzog, a Florida Department of Health inspector, shows a photo she took of beds in a room during her inspection of Orchids of Asia Day Spa, during a motion hearing in the Robert Kraft prostitution solicitation case in West Palm Beach, Fla. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against New England Patriots owner Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Kraft
Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft case August 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
High School Sports
High School Sports
Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines August 19, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask reportedly told WEEI's Greg Hill why he opted out of NHL playoffs August 19, 2020 | 11:29 AM
“He’s a smart player and he has a lot of skills that I think we’ll be able to utilize,” he said. “He’s had an opportunity to get quite a few reps here in the work that we’ve done to this point, so I think that’s helped him, but he seems like he’s in good shape and ready to go.” On kicker Justin Rohrwasser: For the rookie Rohrwasser, Belichick said, the situation is the same as it would be for any first-year player: “Trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we’ll take it from there based on how that goes.” Belichick said the process of snapping, kicking, and holding is one that the team is “working through.”
Patriots
Would the Patriots consider a two-quarterback platoon? Bill Belichick doesn’t entirely rule it out. August 19, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Dugger Patriots training camp
Patriots
Devin McCourty already has praise for a Patriots rookie early in training camp August 19, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after a NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 109-101. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens called Jayson Tatum's defense 'unbelievable.' Here's what he meant. August 19, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Tom Brady, stretching with Matt Cassell in 2008.
Tom Brady
Matt Cassel told a story about a prank war with Tom Brady August 19, 2020 | 6:32 AM
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 9th straight August 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Will David Pastrnak play in Game 5? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4 August 18, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez removed in fifth because of dehydration August 18, 2020 | 11:12 PM
The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
Media
Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox August 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Jacob Meyers talked about how influential teammate Julian Edelman is to him.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers says 'There’s only one Julian Edelman' August 18, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball to forward Gary Clark (12) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
8th-seeded Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener August 18, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Damien Harris
Patriots
After hardly seeing the field, the door is open for Damien Harris to contribute in his 2nd year August 18, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early August 18, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Patriots
Patriots announce that September home games will be played without fans August 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Tom Pennington
MLB
One of MLB’s rising stars hit a grand slam. He was chastised for ignoring the ‘unwritten rules’ August 18, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave an update on the Patriots' quarterback situation August 18, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Patriots
Tom Brady on leaving the Patriots: 'I am so happy with the decision I made' August 18, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
A slimmed-down N’Keal Harry hopes extra footwork training will pay off in Year 2 with the Patriots August 18, 2020 | 1:57 PM
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 10: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward's ankle injury August 18, 2020 | 1:28 PM