For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around

“These are the series people want to see."

Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Charlie McAvoy (right) and the Bruins tangled with Brayden Point and the Lightning in the round robin, but the teams square off again with bigger stakes beginning with Sunday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Toronto.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM

Related Links

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy figured a rematch against the Lightning would come soon enough.

“I assumed last year would be the year,” he said Saturday via Zoom conference. “We assumed we would get them in the second round if we took care of business. Here we are in the second round this year.”

The Bruins and Lightning have remained atop the Eastern Conference since their second-round playoff series in 2018, which Tampa Bay won in five games. Last year’s playoff bracket had the two slated to meet in the second round, but a surprise first-round exit by the Lightning spared the Bruins of the matchup.

Advertisement

Now, in Toronto, the familiar foes will face off for a spot in the conference finals.

“These are the series people want to see,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand said. “These are the series guys want to be a part of.”

Since that 2018 playoff matchup, the Lightning have won six of their eight regular-season meetings (including one shootout this season) against the Bruins. Their most recent clash came just before the league suspended its season, with Tampa Bay earning a hard-fought 5-3 victory on March 7. The two teams, unafraid to exchange punches or start a scrum, were whistled for a combined 36 penalties.

“That game specifically felt like a playoff game,” said Barclay Goodrow, who was traded to the Lightning in February.

Players and coaches are expecting that same level of physicality and intensity when the puck drops Sunday at 8 p.m. (NBC) for Game 1.

Marchand expressed excitement about the challenge, calling the Lightning “a hell of a team.”

“That’s what makes the Cup worth it,” he said. “Because you have to play teams like Tampa.”

Taken aback by back-to-backs

Cassidy said he was a “little surprised” by the two sets of back-to-back games on the schedule.

There will be no rest day between Games 2 and 3, nor will there be one between Games 6 and 7 (if necessary). Cassidy called the condensed timeline “very challenging,” with the biggest challenge coming in net.

Advertisement

Heading into the postseason, the Bruins had one of the best goaltender tandems in the league: Tuukka Rask as the starter and Jaroslav Halak as the backup. Now that Rask has opted out of the remainder of the postseason, the team may turn to 23-year-old Dan Vladar, who has yet to make his NHL debut.

“Do we play Vladar as a backup or do we ride Halak?” Cassidy said. “That’s a lot to ask of Jaro. That’s going to be a decision we’re going to have to make down the road.”

Cassidy expressed confidence in his roster depth, but noted an injury could complicate things.

“If a guy gets a nagging injury and you start getting these back-to-backs and he doesn’t have a chance to recover, that can work against any team,” he said.

Still no Stamkos for Lightning

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos remains unavailable, coach Jon Cooper said.

Stamkos, who is rehabbing from a lower-body injury sustained during voluntary workouts in July, missed the round-robin games as well as Tampa Bay’s first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Cooper offered no details on his recovery timeline.

“When he is going to be available, I will let you know,” he said. “There’s no further updates.”

During the regular season, Stamkos notched 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) — good for second-best on the team, behind only winger Nikita Kucherov.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey NFL Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Media
Fox says Thom Brennaman won't announce NFL games after anti-gay slur August 20, 2020 | 5:21 PM
College Sports
A heart ailment linked to COVID-19 will force a college football quarterback to miss the season August 20, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Tiger Woods rubs his neck while on the driving range prior to his round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Golf
A hot start for Tiger Woods in Boston, just not on the golf course August 20, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Who are Boston fans rooting for more to succeed, Tom Brady or Mookie Betts? August 20, 2020 | 2:08 PM