Jaroslav Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak. –Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
August 24, 2020 | 12:34 AM

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand says it’s no coincidence the Boston Bruins are starting to look like the team that led the NHL regular season with 100 points and 44 wins.

After floating through the preliminary seeding round a few weeks ago, the President’s Trophy-winning Bruins have flipped the switch now that the real playoffs have begun.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots to win his fourth straight game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs, and the Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 to open their second-round series on Sunday night.

Marchand and regular-season leading scorer David Pastrnak had a goal and assist each, and Charlie Coyle also scored for a Bruins team that has won five of six since opening the playoffs losing all three round-robin seeding games.

Advertisement

“I think maybe there was a little bit of concern from some people after the first four games, but for the teams that weren’t fighting for a playoff position and playing for standings, those games really didn’t mean a whole lot,” Marchand said. “We obviously buckled down once the playoffs started and when the games matter. That’s kind of how this group is when it’s time to play.”

The Bruins got off to a fast start, weathered a second period in which they were outshot 18-7, and wound up hanging in a game Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman scored twice in the final 11:10.

The remainder of the credit when to Halak. The 35-year-old became the Bruins fourth goalie 35 or older to win four or more straight postseason games — and first since Tim Thomas won five in a row in 2009.

“They had their chances, and Jaro’s there to shut the door on a number of good chances to keep us ahead,” Coyle said. “It could’ve been a totally different game.”

Both goals Halak allowed — the last coming with 1:14 let and the Lightning net empty for an extra attacker — came off shots Hedman floated from just inside the blue line and deflected in off Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Advertisement

Hedman blamed the Lightning’s sluggish first period on the loss.

“We were obviously disappointed with the way we came out in the first. It’s been a couple of days since we played, but at the same time, we expect more out of ourselves,” Hedman said. “It’s on us in that room to be better come next game.”

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots in a game that was supposed to feature a match up of two of the three Vezina Trophy finalists before Rask abruptly opted out to be with his family on Aug. 15. Vasilevskiy set a franchise record in making his 37th career playoff start, one more than Ben Bishop,

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series being played in Toronto is Tuesday.

The roles were reversed in a meeting of Atlantic Division rivals and the NHL’s top offensive and defensive teams. With 243 goals scored, Tampa Bay led the league in scoring for a third straight year, while the Bruins allowed a league-low 167.

Coyle opened the scoring with 68 seconds left in the first period, when he was parked in the right circle and deflected in Brandon Carlo’s shot from the point over Vasilevskiy’s right shoulder. Carlo’s shot otherwise appeared to be sailing wide of the net.

The Bruins went up 2-0 at the 4:34 mark of the second period, and with Hedman off for tripping. David Krejci patiently skated the puck up the right boards before threading a pass through the middle to Pastrnak, who one-timed it in under Vasilevskiy’s blocker.

Advertisement

Marchand then sealed the win, scoring 1:17 into the third period, and set up on a play that began with teammate Patrice Bergeron stripping Ryan McDonagh of the puck from behind in the Lightning zone.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper might not have liked how his team started, but he was impressed by how it battled back.

“We were probably lucky we were only down one going into the second period, but it was really unfortunate that we were down two going into the third just by the chances we had,” Cooper said. “But you can’t start games the way we did.”

Halak proved to be the difference with his best save coming with about four minutes left in the second period. With the Lightning in on a 3-on-1 break, he managed to get a piece of his glove on the puck to foil Barclay Goodrow, who was set up alone to the right of the net.

NOTES: McDonagh’s status is uncertain after leaving the game midway through the third period. Cooper would only say he was unfit to return. … With the assist, Krejci extended his point streak to seven games in which he has combined for three goals and seven assists. … D Zdeno Chara appeared in his 146th playoff game with Boston, moving ahead of Wayne Cashman for second on franchise list. Ray Bourque is first with 180. … The Bruins announced during the first intermission signing now playoff backup goalie Dan Vladar to a three-year, $2.25 million contract extension.

Up next

Game 2 is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL Logo
False positives
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab August 23, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox
Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4 August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Celtics
Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM