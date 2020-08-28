Bruins-Lightning Game 4 rescheduled for Saturday at noon

Game 4 of the second round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning is now scheduled to take place Saturday at noon, the NHL announced Friday.

The Bruins game will be part of an NHL triple-header Saturday, with Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights facing off at 9:45 p.m. The NHL postponed all games Thursday and Friday as a response to the racial injustice protests taking place in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was one of the players selected to speak to the media Thursday following the league’s announcement that games would not be played Thursday or Friday.

Advertisement

“It’s just the fact that you are having these open conversations,”said Chara. “Obviously, we thought it was the right thing for us to do to take a stand.”

The extra day could be beneficial for the Bruins, who lost Game 3 to Tampa Bay 7-1 Wednesday night.