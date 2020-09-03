Torey Krug on free agency, possibly staying in Boston, and the mistake of ’emotional attachment’

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug has a sense of timing both on and off the ice. And with the Bruins’ season at an end, his time in Boston may be up.

The 29-year-old spoke to reporters on Thursday following the team’s elimination from the playoffs on Monday in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning. Krug’s contract is up, and when asked if he would be willing to take a short-term deal, he had a straightforward reply.

“I’m very opposed to that,” Krug answered. “I’ve bet on myself and I’ve taken shorter-term deals and less amount of money my whole career now. So this is my time, in terms of my value at its peak, and I have the ability, and I’m in a position now where I need to make the most of it. So I’m very opposed to something like that. I’ve done it long enough now and that’s the situation I’m facing.”

Throughout the season, Krug kept discussion of his looming contract situation to a minimum. Yet with the Bruins out of the playoffs, he’s free to talk.

To this point, Krug noted that he hasn’t gotten very far with Boston in discussions of a longer-term deal.

“The contact [negotiation] was very, very few and far between, for whatever reason,” Krug said. “It is what it is. As far as what it looks like, I don’t really know what the future holds in terms of the coming weeks. Free agency isn’t until a week after the [playoffs] end, so we’ll see. I guess there’s a lot of time between now and then. I’m not sure what the future holds, but I’m willing to sit back and see what happens here.”

Krug debuted in the NHL in the 2011-2012 season, and has played his entire career in Boston after joining the organization as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

He discussed his run with the Bruins, but admitted he’s not against leaving.

“I’ve spent my whole adult life, my whole professional career here in this organization and city, and I’ve done seemingly everything that they’ve asked of me,” Krug noted. “And I’m proud of that. I’ve put all my energy into helping this team win games and win championships. I’m a big believer that there’s a journey for all of us, and whether it’s here or somewhere else, I’m not too worried about it or anxious about it.”

As far as his upcoming free agent decision, Krug explained that he’s looking at it from a purely business perspective.

“There’s an emotional attachment,” Krug added. “I think that’s a mistake that a lot of athletes get caught up in when they start their professional careers. There’s nothing personal about it. It’s business on both ends. Teams have to put the best team forward, spending certain amounts of money. And athletes have one shot at making all their money in their career. Whether you play one, two, three years in the league, up to 10, 15 years, you have one shot to do it all.

“I realize that and it is what it is, but there definitely is an emotional attachment,” Krug continued. “There’s no secret. I’ve been very outspoken about it and my teammates know it. Everyone knows it. It’s part of the business. It stinks. But we’ll see what happens moving forward.”