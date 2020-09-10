Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’

The question remains: What will be that reaction after the Bruins were summarily dismissed again by a heavier, stouter Tampa Bay squad in Round 2 of the playoffs less than two weeks ago?

After leading the regular-season standings with 44 wins and 100 points, the Bruins ended up easy postseason prey for the Lightning. A large part of the issue, as Neely pointed out a number of times, was the club’s repeated failure to get “inside the dots” in the offensive zone and land quality shots on goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Bruins were vastly outscored, 15-5, at even strength, and were ushered to the offseason in five games. It was nearly identical to two years earlier when Tampa Bay ended Boston’s season in five games in Round 2, that area down low closed off to the Bruins’ lighter, less aggressive forwards. In both cases, they came up short on personnel.

Unlike 2018, the Bruins this time were without their No. 1 goalie, Tuukka Rask, who abruptly departed the Toronto bubble after only two games against the Hurricanes in Round 1. General manager Don Sweeney on Wednesday was firm about his continued support of Rask and his willingness to plan for another season with him in the Boston net.

Rask has one year left on his deal, leading to potential unrestricted free agency following the 2020-21 season.

Neely sounded understanding of Rask’s leaving the bubble. But again, he spoke of the club’s need to react.

“Everybody has issues away from their job,” said Neely, “and Tuukka’s no different than most of us, so … it’s just a matter of how feels he has to handle it. And we’re going to have to react accordingly.

“Tuukka’s been a fantastic goaltender for us for a number of years; he still has a lot of goaltending left in him. It’s just unfortunate, the timing of it, but there’s not much we could have done about that.”

The Rangers, Neely was reminded, made a “brutally honest” review of their roster not long ago and then went public with their plans to tear it down as the centerpiece of a franchise reset. It was a rare, dramatic move for a club to be so public about the intention, which included GM Jeff Gorton writing an open letter to fans to explain his reasoning. The Rangers, he felt, were able to compete but not excel.

In the weeks following the remarks by Gorton, formerly the assistant GM in Boston, the Rangers shipped power forward Rick Nash to Boston as part of the rebuild.

The Bruins are in a very different place than the Rangers were then, midway through the 2017-18 season. They reached Game 7 of the Cup Final last June against the Blues. They were consistent winners throughout 2019-20, right up to the March 12 pandemic-related shutdown.

If not for the five-month pause between meaningful games, the Bruins likely would have entered the postseason in April as favorites to return to the Final. But they showed up rusty and deficient in Toronto, their game never on track, and that large tub of lukewarm water began to drain when Rask pulled the plug.