Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole’s Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native
A classic Massachusetts town mixup.
With hockey season over, there isn’t much for Bruins fans to react strongly to these days.
So when they had an opportunity to take out their frustration Saturday on Twitter, they didn’t hesitate.
The NHL tweeted a video of Chris Wagner scoring a goal in the round robin stage against the Philadelphia Flyers. “Pride and joy of Wellesley, Massachusetts… Chris Wagner,” the tweet read.
Typically, such a pro-Bruins tweet would elicit a largely positive reaction, but there was one slight problem – Wagner isn’t from Wellesley; he’s from Walpole. In fact, he’s often referred to as the “Mayor of Walpole.” “Mayor of Wellesley” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it. A classic Massachusetts town mixup.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2020
The Bruins Twitter account reacted with a simple face-palm emoji, but some other reporters and fans were a little more ruthless. Here are some of the most humorous reactions:
The Mayor of Wellesley is what we always call him https://t.co/Ts2Qm7FQq4
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) October 4, 2020
Walpole Chris Wagner vs. Wellesley Chris Wagner pic.twitter.com/pEfsiyFHI8
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 4, 2020
He is from WALPOLE how DARE you disrespect that king like that fix this IMMEDIATELY
— Laureeenn💜 (@arimendobrik) October 4, 2020
The disrespect shown to the Mayor of WALPOLE is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/f85H4UUYTU
— Liam (@licaulf17) October 4, 2020
Walpole, actually. pic.twitter.com/2NiX7mhPlC
— Will 'MisterWoodhouse' Kavanagh (@mistahwoodhouse) October 4, 2020
Wellesley? pic.twitter.com/gsUcDWyi0O
— Matthew Sullo (@Msullo77) October 4, 2020
