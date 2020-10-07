Here’s a list of the Bruins’ draft picks in the 2020 NHL draft
Boston began the day with five picks to use.
The 2020 NHL draft got underway on Tuesday, with 31 selections in the first round. None of them were by the Bruins, who had previously traded this year’s 1st-round pick to the Ducks in a deadline deal for Ondrej Kase in February.
Boston headed into the second day of the draft with five picks to use. Here’s how things ended up for the Bruins:
Second round: Mason Lohrei, defenseman (58th pick)
🎥 Mason Lohrei after being selected in the second round of the #NHLDraft: "I had probably a 35-40 minute phone call with Mr. Sweeney at one point this summer…I had a good feeling. I was confident." #NHLBruins | @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/a1Dp1oq9li
Third round: Trevor Kuntar, forward (89th pick)
"I love to compete…the work starts now."
🎥 Trevor Kuntar meets with the media after being selected in the third round. #NHLBruins | @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/VE9b6w8cJK
Fifth round: Mason Langenbrunner, defenseman (151st pick)
Sixth round: Riley Duran, forward (182nd pick)
Seventh round: 213th pick (Boston traded this pick to Toronto for a 2021 seventh-round pick)
Also, here’s a look at the picks made in the first round of the NHL draft:
All 31 selections from the first round of the 2020 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/0CqCccJtcy
