Torey Krug signs 7-year, $45.5 million deal with St. Louis

Krug, 29, has played his entire NHL career with the Bruins.

Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Torey Krug during the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals in St. Louis. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File
By
, Producer
October 9, 2020

Torey Krug’s career with the Boston Bruins officially came to an end on Friday.

Krug, an unrestricted free agent, signed a seven-year contract with the St. Louis Blues worth $45.5 million, the Blues announced Friday evening.

Krug, 29, has played his entire NHL career with the Bruins, spanning nine seasons in which he accumulated 67 goals and 270 assists (337 career points). In the 2019-20 regular season, Krug had nine goals and 40 assists, and added six assists during the postseason.

Krug’s deal is worth $6.5 annually, which is one more year at the same average annual value that he was offered recently by Boston, according to The Boston Globe.

TOPICS: Bruins
