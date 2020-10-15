4 things to know about Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril

Zboril, the 13th pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, could compete for playing time this season.

Boston Bruins' Jakub Zboril during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.
Bruins' Jakub Zboril during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 15, 2020

The Bruins on Wednesday signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year, one-way contract with a $725,000 cap hit.

Zboril, the 13th pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, could compete for playing time this season as the Bruins try to fill the void left behind by St. Louis Blues-bound Torey Krug.

Here are four things to know about the 23-year-old Czech up-and-comer Zboril, who has a prime opportunity in front of him.

He could end up playing a role this season.

While Zboril could be tasked with helping to compensate for Krug’s absence, don’t expect him to be a savior right away.

“Torey Krug and Jakub Zboril are not comparable players,” The Boston Globe‘s Matt Porter wrote. “Krug is an upper-echelon defenseman who just got capital-P Paid. Zboril has played two NHL games.”

Advertisement

Porter does, however, believe that Zboril “could have his first sniff at a long-term NHL role.” He said Zboril will compete for minutes on a Boston blue line that has yet to re-up Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk.

Depending on what happens before, during, and after the arbitration hearing scheduled next Tuesday for Grzelcyk, Porter wrote, Zboril would slot into the top of a left-side depth chart that could include Chara, Jeremy Lauzon, John Moore, and Urho Vaakanainen.

The Patriot Ledger’s Mike Loftus wrote that Zboril is expected to compete for a job with Vaakanainen. Zboril was with the Bruins during their time in the Eastern Conference playoff bubble but didn’t see any game action.

Once the Bruins were eliminated, they loaned Zboril to his hometown team, Brno Kometa of the Czech League. He’s played two games there.

He’s come on strong in the AHL.

Zboril has impressed overall in his three years while sharpening his craft with AHL Providence, putting up 19 points in each season – including a total of 46 assists over that span.

He posted AHL career highs for assists (16) and plus-minus (20) in 58 games this past season.

Providence coach Jay Leach said the 6-foot, 200-pound Zboril was one of his best players, noting that he came on strong last season.

Advertisement

“The last 12 games or 15 games, [he] became probably our best defenseman overall,” Leach said. “His ability to move the puck cleanly, really, there’s not many who can do it at our level.”

Porter noted that Zboril was paired with AHL veteran Josiah Didier. Leach said Didier’s “competitive juices wore off on Z,” adding that “before you knew it, he was a real force down low.”

The Bruins were initially hoping to trade up before they drafted him in 2015.

When the Bruins selected Zboril back in 2015, their first priority was to move up even further in the draft and potentially garner a top-five pick.

“We were ready if (general manager Don Sweeney) couldn’t move the picks, we were ready to make the pick and get the guy we wanted,” said Bruins director of amateur scouting Keith Gretzky at the time.

That player ended up being Zboril, who was the first of three consecutive picks the Bruins made, at 13, 14, and 15. The team also selected Brandon Carlo in that draft, at No. 37 overall, as well as Lauzon at No. 52.

He was described as smart, fleet-footed, and very sound positionally.

Elite Prospects describes Zboril as a “smart, fleet-footed two way defenseman that plays to his strengths in all three areas of the ice.”

The site said Zboril “doesn’t aim to impress,” yet he “does all of the little things right and plays with an edge.” They also refer to him as “very sound positionally,” “a smooth skater with lots of energy to burn,” and “not afraid to lay the body or take a hit to make the play.”

“Could end up being that home-run pick in the 2015 NHL Draft,” the site said at the time.

Advertisement

After appearing in two games for the Bruins in 2018-19, Zboril admitted he wasn’t quite ready for that level of competition, but now it seems as though he’s fine-tuned his game and could potentially be more prepared for an increased role.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Joe Thornton, pictured here with the San Jose Sharks, is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Bruin Joe Thornton, 41, to one-year deal October 17, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Justin Edmonds
Patriots
Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots open facility after shutting down due to positive COVID-19 test, will hold walkthrough Saturday October 17, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Damien Harris could carry a lot of the load on the ground Sunday
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
After difficult preparations, Patriots should get an easy win over the Broncos October 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman among four Patriots questionable vs. Broncos October 16, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The NCAA imposed sanctions on UMass on Friday.
UMASS
NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis October 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM
James Ferentz is reportedly being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 16, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara is reportedly in 'no rush' to make free agent decision October 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Rob Ninkovich in 2017.
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a humorous Bill Belichick anecdote about facing Aaron Rodgers October 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Rodney Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.
Patriots
Former Patriot Rodney Harrison getting new show on Peacock October 16, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tom Brady talks with Aaron Rodgers after the Patriots defeated the Packers, 31-17, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Mutual admiration at center of Brady-Rodgers relationship October 16, 2020 | 9:55 AM
NFL
Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus October 16, 2020 | 9:16 AM
Cam Newton released his first public statement on testing positive via Instagram on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Broncos game October 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Carlos Correa hit a walkoff home run in Game 6 of the ALCS.
MLB
Carlos Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS October 15, 2020 | 10:06 PM
NFL
Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets October 15, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Old man quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off Sunday October 15, 2020 | 8:30 PM
N'Keal Harry hauls in a second-half touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry described the Patriots' last couple weeks as 'real unusual' October 15, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Ty Lue will reportedly serve as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Tyronn Lue reportedly agrees to become next Clippers head coach October 15, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday October 15, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock takes part in a drill during practice.
PATRIOTS-BRONCOS
What the Broncos are expecting when they face the Patriots October 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Tournament games among college events scheduled for Boston region from 2023-2026 October 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bill Belichick Nick Saban
Patriots
Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban October 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Adam Hunger
NFL
The Jets and Giants are both 0-5. That’s the tweet. October 14, 2020 | 9:08 PM
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
Patriots
Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history? October 14, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Bruce Arena.
New England Revolution
Early goals give Revolution 3-2 win over Impact October 14, 2020 | 8:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase says it was 'best that we part ways' with Le'Veon Bell October 14, 2020 | 5:39 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM