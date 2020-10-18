Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post

"I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us.”

Jim Davis
Torey Krug had been with the Bruins since 2012.
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
October 18, 2020

Bruins fans may have had lumps in their throats when defenseman Torey Krug signed an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9, ending a run in Boston that began in 2012.

Krug officially said goodbye Sunday morning via an Instagram post, saying he was “never a fan of these types of posts, but it felt necessary as my only means to connect with you guys.”

“I am so grateful that [my wife] Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years. I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us,” Krug began.

Advertisement

“Thank you to the Bruins organization for the opportunity to grow as a player and a person. Thank you to my teammates for the amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds. Thank you to the fans and the community for embracing my family as one of your own.”

Krug, 29, was signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent in 2012 after playing for Michigan State. Krug played in 523 regular-season games and 75 playoff games for the Bruins and was a member of the 2013 and 2019 Stanley Cup Final teams, both of which came up short. He wrote on Instagram that he regrets not being able to help the Bruins win another Cup.

“I truly feel terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston but I leave with some amazing memories and having played with Hall of Famers on some truly special teams,” Krug wrote.

Krug scored 67 goals and had 270 assists for the Bruins in the regular season and 11 goals and 41 assists in 75 playoff games.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins
Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com


Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
PATRIOTS
How the Patriots' depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White not at practice Wednesday October 21, 2020 | 8:24 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Loon Mountain
SKI SEASON
5 things to know about ski season during the coronavirus pandemic October 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NFL
NFL teams going for 2 at record-setting rate October 21, 2020 | 2:41 AM
Mookie Betts World Series
MLB
Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger homer as Dodgers top Rays 8-3 in World Series opener October 21, 2020 | 1:58 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are regarded by fans surveyed as some the biggest complainers in the NFL.
NFL
Survey: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Cam Newton among NFL's biggest complainers October 20, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Jaylen Brown appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown nearly skipped the NBA restart after his grandfather's cancer diagnosis October 20, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Mookie Betts helped the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a 3-1 series deficit to the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.
MOOKIE BETTS
4 things we learned from Pedro Moura's in-depth Mookie Betts profile October 20, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Bill Belichick thinks very highly of George Kittle.
NFL
Bill Belichick on George Kittle: 'He's as good as anybody that I've coached' October 20, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal October 20, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo with Bill Belichick during the 2014 preseason.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about the decision to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017 October 20, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Bruce Arena in 2020.
New England Revolution
Revolution played at home again, and lost again, this time to Philadelphia October 20, 2020 | 10:02 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2011, file photo, Mike Emrick speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Chicago. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
SPORTS Q
Sports Q: Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice? October 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM