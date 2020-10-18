Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post

Bruins fans may have had lumps in their throats when defenseman Torey Krug signed an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9, ending a run in Boston that began in 2012.

Krug officially said goodbye Sunday morning via an Instagram post, saying he was “never a fan of these types of posts, but it felt necessary as my only means to connect with you guys.”

“I am so grateful that [my wife] Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years. I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us,” Krug began.

“Thank you to the Bruins organization for the opportunity to grow as a player and a person. Thank you to my teammates for the amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds. Thank you to the fans and the community for embracing my family as one of your own.”

Krug, 29, was signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent in 2012 after playing for Michigan State. Krug played in 523 regular-season games and 75 playoff games for the Bruins and was a member of the 2013 and 2019 Stanley Cup Final teams, both of which came up short. He wrote on Instagram that he regrets not being able to help the Bruins win another Cup.

“I truly feel terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston but I leave with some amazing memories and having played with Hall of Famers on some truly special teams,” Krug wrote.

Krug scored 67 goals and had 270 assists for the Bruins in the regular season and 11 goals and 41 assists in 75 playoff games.