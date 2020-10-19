Sports Q: Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice?

Gil Santos? Mike Gorman? Al Michaels?

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2011, file photo, Mike Emrick speaks after being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Chicago. Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike Emrick is retiring after a career of almost 50 years behind the microphone, including the past 15 as the voice of the NHL in the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Mike "Doc" Emrick. (Paul Beaty/Associated Press) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
October 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice in any sport?

I’ve received this question from a few different Sports Q readers through the years. I figure today is as good a time as any to use it, with the great Doc Emrick announcing his retirement from calling NHL games Monday morning.

Advertisement

I suspect the answer to this question in part depends on what your favorite sport happens to be. For hockey folks, Emrick, with his friendly, lyrical style, would be near the top of the list, along with beloved Bruins voices Bob Wilson and Fred Cusick.

NBA? Mike Gorman locally, for sure. I’m not sure that there is a national play-by-play voice who commands obvious respect, at least among Boston fans.

Baseball probably offers the most appealing options. The only national announcer I can think of that commanded more universal respect and popularity than Emrick is Vin Scully. In Boston, Ned Martin, Ken Coleman, Curt Gowdy, Sean McDonough, Joe Castiglione, and Don Orsillo will all fill the ballot box.

If you’re a Patriots fan, I bet the choice is Gil Santos. On a national NFL scale, Pat Summerall is surely a favorite with old-timers.

Al Michaels would be a great choice among those with NFL connections. His call of Malcolm Butler’s interception in Super Bowl XLIX remains an all-time favorite here. Called a fairly memorable hockey game once, too. Turns out we did believe in miracles, yes.

My choice? I used to listen to Dodgers games just to hear Scully, more often after Manny Ramirez was traded there in 2008. He’s my No. 1 overall draft pick.

Advertisement

But I think my local choice would be Gorman. He’s been calling the Celtics as long as I can remember, and he’s as good as there is at any level calling basketball, my favorite sport.

What does everyone else think? Who is your all-time favorite play-by-play voice in sports? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Patriots Celtics Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marcus Smart TD Garden
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed being racially abused outside TD Garden in Players' Tribute column October 19, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Cam Newton
'I have to be better'
Cam Newton discussed 'weird' two weeks after positive COVID-19 test October 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Mike Vrabel intentional penalty
NFL
Mike Vrabel appeared to take an intentional penalty to help Titans' comeback win October 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Mookie NLCS catch
MLB
Mookie Betts catch, Cody Bellinger home run send Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years October 19, 2020 | 1:33 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo during the 49ers' win over the Rams.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16 October 19, 2020 | 12:35 AM
The Patriots had three turnovers in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots offensive players critique poor showing in loss to Broncos October 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
'We're blessed to be doing what we’re doing': Matthew Slater's message on the Patriots making no excuses October 18, 2020 | 8:37 PM
NFL
Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Adam Gase, win 24-0 October 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Meanwhile in Tampa...
Tom Brady outplays Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10 October 18, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Denver's Albert Okwuegbunam tries to run away from Kyle Dugger after catching a pass in the first half of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Not enough 'quality skill players,' and other thoughts on the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with the way Sunday's game unfolded.
PATRIOTS
Patriots, previously 39-0, lose 1st game under Bill Belichick when not allowing touchdown October 18, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton had an unspectacular performance in his first game back from COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is 'moving forward' after first game since COVID-19 diagnosis October 18, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Julian Edelman throws a fourth quarter pass that he completed to quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ question-prompting loss October 18, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots' lack of practices, offensive line issues October 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: 'It was unfortunate, but I'm past it' October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Brandon McManus made six field goals in the Broncos' win over the Patriots.
Patriots
Brandon McManus' 6 field goals lift Broncos over Patriots October 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury October 18, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Cam Newton wished his son, Cashmere, a happy 1st birthday Sept. 30, and he wore cleats to celebrate the occasion Sunday, Oct. 18.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son happy birthday October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Cam Newton scrambles against the Broncos in the first half of Sunday's game
Patriots
Here is everything that happened in the Patriots' loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jim Davis
TOREY KRUG
Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post October 18, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Time will tell whether Gordon Hayward is with the Celtics next season.
CELTICS
What experts believe will happen with Gordon Hayward's future October 18, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home run Saturday.
MLB
Mookie Betts, with another great grab, shows what Dodgers wanted October 17, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger Saturday.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves October 17, 2020 | 8:28 PM
Seth Wenig
NFL
Injury, illness force Broncos to leave Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon home October 17, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers landing on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Matt Grzelcyk is staying with the Bruins.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 4-year contract October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.
PATRIOTS
Patriots back at work, day after 5th player tested positive October 17, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Joe Thornton, pictured here with the San Jose Sharks, is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Bruin Joe Thornton, 41, to one-year deal October 17, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Justin Edmonds
Patriots
Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots open facility after shutting down due to positive COVID-19 test, will hold walkthrough Saturday October 17, 2020 | 10:49 AM