Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal

He appeared in 25 games last season.

Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year.
Karson Kuhlman will be on a two-way deal this year and a one way-deal next year. –Winslow Townson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 20, 2020

Forward Karson Kuhlman and the Bruins have agreed to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $725,000, the team announced Tuesday.

The contract is a two-way deal for the 2020-21 season and a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season.

Kuhlman appeared in 25 games last season, finishing the year with one goal, five assists, and a plus-three rating. The year prior, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Kuhlman chipped in three goals and two assists with a plus-five rating in 11 appearances with the Bruins, along with 12 goals, 18 assists, and a plus-223 rating in 58 games AHL games with Providence.

Kuhlman, 25, has played in 13 playoff games with the Bruins over the past two seasons, scoring one goal and adding two assists in the process.

Advertisement

Boston originally signed the Minnesota native as an undrafted free agent on April 10, 2018, and he was a restricted free agent this offseason.

The expectation, according to The Boston Globe‘s Matt Porter, is that he’ll battle for a bottom-nine winger job and provide depth for the Bruins.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey
Conversation

This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com


Deion Branch Super Bowl MVP
Patriots
Deion Branch wasn't happy about being left off the Patriots' All-Dynasty team October 23, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to bounce back against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-49ers game October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning Saturday.
DANIEL BARD
Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard wins NL Comeback Player of the Year October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Garopollo faces his old team for the first time on Sudnay.
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to add to Patriots' recent woes October 22, 2020 | 8:35 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots are looking to rebound from a bad loss to the Broncos.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his performance hasn't 'been good' lately October 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
NFL
Buccaneers-Raiders game moved from prime time after Trent Brown's COVID-19 test October 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The NHL will provide an update on its plans on Thursday.
NHL
NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend October 22, 2020 | 7:33 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White misses practice for second straight day October 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are saying about the future of the 2-3 Patriots October 22, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location as hundreds stood in line Saturday to vote inside.
ELECTION
Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting October 22, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team October 22, 2020 | 3:22 PM
The Patriots' depleted offensive line is pictured in front of quarterback Cam Newton, who is about to take the snap from center Joe Thuney.
PATRIOTS
How the Patriots' depleted offensive line has changed throughout the season October 22, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Daniel Theis is expected to be back for the start of training camp after undergoing knee surgery Tuesday.
DANIEL THEIS
Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp October 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Stew Milne
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston Marathon runners raise $32.1 million October 22, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Mookie Bets has been instrumental in the playoff run of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Michael Wilbon called the Red Sox 'dumb' for letting Mookie Betts go October 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFL
Pete Carroll says Seahawks are 'tuned into' the possibility of signing Antonio Brown October 22, 2020 | 7:35 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark fan base's Mafia nickname October 22, 2020 | 2:59 AM
NBA
What Tyronn Lue said about following Doc Rivers as Clippers coach October 22, 2020 | 2:51 AM
NFL
Raiders send starting O-line home after Trent Brown's COVID test October 21, 2020 | 10:18 PM
Bill Belichick is looking to fix the Patriots offense.
Patriots
Patriots focus on offensive adjustments with 49ers up next October 21, 2020 | 10:04 PM
Shaq Mason is named after a couple of former NBA greats.
PATRIOTS
Patriots remove three players from COVID list; place Jermaine Eluemunor on IR October 21, 2020 | 8:15 PM
WORLD SERIES
David Ortiz on Red Sox trading Mookie Betts: 'It is what it is' October 21, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Kyle and Mike Shanahan
Patriots
Bill Belichick compared the coaching styles of Mike and Kyle Shanahan October 21, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
In defense of the Mookie Betts trade ... sort of October 21, 2020 | 11:55 AM
John Ross Patriots trade rumors
Patriots
What an NFL insider had to say about the Patriots' trade rumors ahead of the deadline October 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Nick Saban
'It’s a reminder of the stark disparity between the haves and have-nots' October 21, 2020 | 9:29 AM
Tom Brady speaks with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.
Patriots
It's time to pick a side in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate October 21, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Loon Mountain
SKI SEASON
5 things to know about ski season during the coronavirus pandemic October 21, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NFL
NFL teams going for 2 at record-setting rate October 21, 2020 | 2:41 AM