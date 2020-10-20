Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman to 2-year deal

Forward Karson Kuhlman and the Bruins have agreed to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $725,000, the team announced Tuesday.

The contract is a two-way deal for the 2020-21 season and a one-way deal for the 2021-22 season.

Kuhlman appeared in 25 games last season, finishing the year with one goal, five assists, and a plus-three rating. The year prior, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Kuhlman chipped in three goals and two assists with a plus-five rating in 11 appearances with the Bruins, along with 12 goals, 18 assists, and a plus-223 rating in 58 games AHL games with Providence.

Kuhlman, 25, has played in 13 playoff games with the Bruins over the past two seasons, scoring one goal and adding two assists in the process.

The #NHLBruins have signed @K_Kuhlman20 to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $725,000. Full Details ➡️ https://t.co/xmiuFiqk12 pic.twitter.com/9oqTmrWXQI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2020

Advertisement

Boston originally signed the Minnesota native as an undrafted free agent on April 10, 2018, and he was a restricted free agent this offseason.

The expectation, according to The Boston Globe‘s Matt Porter, is that he’ll battle for a bottom-nine winger job and provide depth for the Bruins.