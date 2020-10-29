Patrice Bergeron impersonated Elmo to lift the spirits of children in Boston hospitals

When he’s not excelling on the ice, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is (apparently) working on his Elmo impersonation.

Bergeron, celebrating Halloween with children from Boston hospitals over Zoom on Thursday, didn’t hold back as he delivered a rousing performance in a video shared by NBC Sports Boston.

“Elmo’s World!” Bergeron said with a signature Elmo chuckle. “Elmo is one ticklish monster.”

Then he revealed that it was really him, not Elmo, which seemed to slightly perplex the children. “That’s all I got, guys,” he said, before telling the kids how happy the Bruins were to take part in their annual Halloween visit.

Who knew Patrice Bergeron does a great Elmo impression!😲 The #NHLBruins are continuing their annual Halloween hospital visit over zoom this year 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OlUHXf7NQL — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 29, 2020

Advertisement

The fun didn’t stop there, as several other Bruins contributed to the Sesame Street theme. Brandon Carlo dressed up as Cookie Monster, Charlie Coyle as Ernie, Sean Kuraly as Bert, and Anders Bjork as Abby Cadabby.

Charlie Coyle as Ernie 😊 pic.twitter.com/DFqERPob8q — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 29, 2020

Well. Anders Bjork may have won Halloween as Abby Cadabby ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Cv4WH0u4h3 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 29, 2020

This is the 10th year that members of the Bruins dressed up and spent time with children at local Boston hospitals to celebrate Halloween. Past costumes have included characters from movies like Frozen, Toy Story, Star Wars, Despicable Me, and various superheroes.