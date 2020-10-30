Bobby Orr endorsed Donald Trump for president in a newspaper ad

"I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country in which I have raised my family — a country I have grown to love deeply."

Bobby Orr
Bobby Orr at Fenway Park during a Red Sox-Yankees ALDS playoff game in October 2018. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 30, 2020

Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr says he’s supporting Donald Trump for president.

Orr, a Florida resident, made the endorsement in an ad in Friday’s edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader, the state’s largest newspaper. A note at the bottom says “Paid for by Bobby Orr.”

“When I look at America during these turbulent times, I keep trying to separate style from substance, fact from fiction,” Orr wrote. “This much I know. Our current President has had to operate under extremely difficult conditions over these past several years. In addition, no leader anywhere signed up with the idea that dealing with a worldwide pandemic would be a part of their mandate. The attacks on our president have been unrelenting since the day he took office. Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life.

Advertisement

“That’s the kind of teammate I want,” Orr wrote in bold letters.

Orr included an image of him with his wife, Peggy, and President Trump in his ad.

 

“I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country in which I have raised my family — a country I have grown to love deeply,” Orr wrote. “I want my grandchildren to know the America I know, a place of Patriotism and opportunity.”

Orr made $2,200 and $2,800 donations to Tump’s presidential campaign in July, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The New Hampshire Union Leader endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, making it the first time in 100 years that the paper endorsed a Democratic candidate.

