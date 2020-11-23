Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to 2-year deal

The deal carries an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.

Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. –AP
AP
November 23, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.

The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, the 24-year-old DeBrusk is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.

He was a restricted free agent.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts NHL

