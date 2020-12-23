Here’s the Bruins’ 2020-21 regular-season schedule
The team's season starts Jan. 14 in New Jersey.
Just a few days after it was announced when the puck will drop for the 2020-21 NHL season, the Bruins released their 56-game schedule for the regular season.
The Bruins will start the season in New Jersey with a matchup against the Devils on Jan. 14. They’ll stay in New Jersey to take on the Devils again on Jan. 16 and travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders on Jan. 18.
After a brief road trip to start the season, the Bruins will host the Flyers in their home-opener on Jan. 21. After another home matchup against the Flyers on Jan. 23, the Bruins welcome the Penguins into Boston for a pair of games (Jan. 26, 28).
The Bruins will only face opponents in their division for the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll take on the seven other teams (Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Capitals, and Penguins) in their division eight times each this season. Due to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL had to realign the divisions for this season, separating the Bruins from two of their longtime rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. This season will mark the first time in team history that the Bruins will not face the Canadiens in the regular season.
The regular season will come to an end for the Bruins on May 8 with a matchup against the Rangers.
Below is the Bruins’ entire regular-season schedule:
January:
Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey
Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey
Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, January 30 @ Washington
February:
Monday, February 1 @ Washington
Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia
Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia
Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers
Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders
Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders
Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers
March:
Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
April:
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 @ Washington
Sunday, April 11 @ Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo
Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
May:
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.