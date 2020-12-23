Here’s the Bruins’ 2020-21 regular-season schedule

Just a few days after it was announced when the puck will drop for the 2020-21 NHL season, the Bruins released their 56-game schedule for the regular season.

The Bruins will start the season in New Jersey with a matchup against the Devils on Jan. 14. They’ll stay in New Jersey to take on the Devils again on Jan. 16 and travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders on Jan. 18.

After a brief road trip to start the season, the Bruins will host the Flyers in their home-opener on Jan. 21. After another home matchup against the Flyers on Jan. 23, the Bruins welcome the Penguins into Boston for a pair of games (Jan. 26, 28).

The Bruins will only face opponents in their division for the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll take on the seven other teams (Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Capitals, and Penguins) in their division eight times each this season. Due to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, the NHL had to realign the divisions for this season, separating the Bruins from two of their longtime rivals in the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. This season will mark the first time in team history that the Bruins will not face the Canadiens in the regular season.

The regular season will come to an end for the Bruins on May 8 with a matchup against the Rangers.

Below is the Bruins’ entire regular-season schedule:

January:

Thursday, January 14 @ New Jersey

Saturday, January 16 @ New Jersey

Monday, January 18 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, January 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, January 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, January 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, January 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, January 30 @ Washington

February:

Monday, February 1 @ Washington

Wednesday, February 3 @ Philadelphia

Friday, February 5 @ Philadelphia

Saturday, February 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, February 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, February 10 @ N.Y. Rangers

Friday, February 12 @ N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, February 13 @ N.Y. Islanders

Monday, February 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, February 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, February 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, February 25 @ N.Y. Islanders

Friday, February 26 @ N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, February 28 @ N.Y. Rangers

March:

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Sunday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 @ N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 @ Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 @ Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

April:

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 @ Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 @ Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 @ Washington

Sunday, April 11 @ Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 @ Buffalo

Friday, April 23 @ Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 @ Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

May:

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 @ New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 @ New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers