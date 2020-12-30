Tom Brady, former Bruins teammates react to Zdeno Chara leaving Boston

Zdeno Chara sent shock waves through the Boston sports scene on Wednesday.

The longtime Bruins defenseman announced he was leaving Boston after 14 seasons. Moments later, the news came out that Chara was signing a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals.

One of the first notable athletes to react to the news was Tom Brady.

“Best of luck to you Zee,” the former Patriots quarterback commented with a couple of “100” and heart emojis on Chara’s Instagram post.

Brady reciprocated the well wishes Chara sent him in March after Brady announced his decision to leave New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Milan Lucic, who played with Chara for eight seasons in Boston, also commented on Chara’s Instagram post, calling Chara the “Biggest and baddest Bruin of all time.” Torey Krug, who played with Chara over the last nine seasons before departing for St. Louis in October, posted a hand emoji calling Chara No. 1.

Andrew Ference, who won the Stanley Cup along with Chara in 2011, is happy to see that his former teammate is still playing.

“Excited to see you have a few more highlights and look forward to seeing 33 in the rafters, boss,” Ference wrote in a comment on Chara’s Instagram post.